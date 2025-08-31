Today's Horoscope, August 31st, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

A square between the Moon and Sun in your solar return chart indicates a year where consistent effort will be key. You'll need to work harder than usual to see your plans come to fruition, with results taking time to materialise. Challenges will appear at every step, demanding patience and resilience. If considering a job switch, make decisions carefully. In business, your dedication and hard work will be essential to achieve your goals. Financially, income will remain moderate, so avoid hasty investment choices. Your boss and seniors will appreciate your dedication, potentially entrusting you with important responsibilities. New romantic relationships could blossom into marriage but weigh decisions wisely and seek family counsel. Your spouse or partner will be a strong motivator, and support from friends and family will be unwavering. Many auspicious events will brighten your year.

Aries March 21-April 20

The planetary configuration brings good results for you. Increased involvement with siblings, students, classmates, or neighbors may also be figured out at this time. This could also be a time of mental restlessness. The pace of your life may be a bit hectic now, and if you're not used to it, it could make you a bit nervous. You are more inclined to seek a broad understanding of people around you.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Taurus April 21 - May 21

This phase highlights friendship, love, romance and children in your life. Your home life is especially busy and sometimes hectic, Arguments with, or on behalf of, family members cannot be avoided but conflict resolution is bound to be quick and relatively easy. Excess energy is best channeled into constructive home improvement projects. You are slightly more defensive and certainly more protective than usual during this period.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

Leo July 23 - August 23

You are especially fond of the life of the home and family, as their entertainment and pleasure are on your main agenda. There is ample support and unconditional love from your partner. Take this time to re-budget instead of making premature purchases. Hold off on decision-making regarding money. Instead, take the time to re-think your sources of income and how you spend your cash during this period.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Virgo August 24-September 22

You may be involved in lectures, debates and discussions. You are looking to expand your activities, and you may find that you have a lot of energy for higher studies, travel, or new subjects. You are quite preoccupied with feelings of security and your inner experiences. This is a time when you find your roots and seek a feeling of belonging. Besides spending more time tending to domestic affairs, the focus can be on cultivating.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Golden

Sagittarius November 23 - December 21

This week brings new horizons in your romantic and love life. Your mind is especially inquisitive, when learning. Short trips, and other forms of communication and making connections, appeal strongly. You enjoy the challenge of tackling a variety of subjects. Talking, writing, and studying can be good ways to handle stress. It's a good time for rethinking and revising educational plans, paperwork, mental projects, and communications.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Beige

Capricorn December 22 - January 20

The stars promote your luck in service and work-related areas. Your mind is especially sharp, and you are quick on the uptake as additional work comes your way. You enjoy the challenge of tackling a variety of subjects. Expressing yourself using your writing skills, through the medium of arts or talking to a confidante are ways to handle stress. It's a good time for rethinking and revising educational plans, paperwork, mental projects.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Gemini May 22-June 21

Communication, creativity and authority are highlighted. You are eager to investigate new things, whether scientific or technical. This is a phase of completion and transition. Social interaction s also emphasised. Give other people a little extra me and attention, notice their efforts on your behalf, and strengthen your connections. You are more curious and alert than usual, and you could be quite busy with errands, paperwork and phone calls.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Red

Cancer June 22 July 22

Your need for a little attention and career matters come to a head. You're called to perform, perhaps on a moment's notice, and it is best to keep your cool and do whatever you can to show our competence. A sudden job opportunity, or some form of assistance with regard to career, home, or property matters, could be part of the picture. This an also produce an event that requires you to take charge and show your responsible side.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Libra September 23 - October 23

This period brings good-luck for love and romance. More loving and appreciative relationships with your children may also be figured now. Your power of attraction skyrockets during this phase. Yet, you are not aggressive in your approach to love. Instead, you attract more if you allow yourself to be pursued. Creative self-expression of any kind is favored. At this time, you instinctively know how to place yourself in the best light in order to make a good impression on others.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Scorpio October 24 November 22

People at work might find you less sociable, as you are busier than ever and you focus on your activities and your needs. You might have a more materialistic view of life and are more attracted to objects and possessions symbolic of status. You're called to take on an assignment, perhaps on a moment's notice, and it's best to keep your cool and do whatever you can to show your competence.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Green

Aquarius January 21 - February 18

In addition to your efforts and hard work pay close attention to performance metrics. Your efforts will be rewarded and continuity to perform work would be visible to senior colleagues and people in authority. You have an increased interest in your own possessions. You are more attracted to objects and possessions that give you a sense of comfort, and luxury. Romantic matters are usually from within the local environment close to home, although many romantic short trips may be undertaken for pleasure.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Brown

Pisces February 19 - March 20

This phase brings in happiness and fulfillment through the expansion of your mind, widening your social circle, increasing travel opportunities, and connections to people of a different cultural back-ground than yours is indicated. You desire to learn and improve your practical skills. You are especially drawn to family life where your affections find expression. You are more receptive and gentle on a romantic level and tend to be sentimental or nostalgic now.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White