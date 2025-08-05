Today's Horoscope, August 5, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Moon square Rahu in your solar return chart signals a mixed year ahead a blend of challenges and growth. You will encounter promising prospects to advance in your profession or business, but success will demand extra effort and patience. Results might take time to manifest. You may also have to navigate misunderstandings with subordinates, although these issues will eventually resolve, with your superiors continuing to motivate you.

Intense competition in business is indicated, along with active adversaries, but they won't be able to inflict real harm. Your financial base will remain steady, though expenses could see an uptick. Minor seasonal ailments like cough, cold, or fever may trouble you, so take care of your health. On a brighter note, your love life will thrive, with romance flourishing and marriage prospects bright. You'll share a deep bond with your partner, while family and close friends become pillars of strength. The household will witness frequent auspicious gatherings, adding to the year's vibrancy.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): As a single person, you will not be short of people flocking around you in an admiring manner. However, you may not wish to make a commitment right away. You might get emotionally weak. But it will not affect your work. You will work sincerely and take an important decision which will help you in the long run. Money inflow will be continuous.

Tip: Change clears space for better things.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Scarlet Red

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): You are likely to meet someone new through an introduction and this new friendship could develop into a romance. There will be a lot of excitement taking place. Your life will run smoothly. People will acknowledge your talent and capability. There is a possibility of debates and heated arguments. Problems will arise in love and domestic life.

Tip: Protect your peace at all costs.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Sage Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): You are a singular person and get to make friends easily. A romantic encounter can start which you could begin to get more serious than you had thought. Keep your budget under control. There is a need to keep control over your expenses. There will be more expenditure and little earnings. You need to save for the hard days.

Tip: Effort today creates reward tomorrow.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Bright Yellow

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): A misunderstanding can arise between you and your mate, which can lead to some unpleasant moments. You will have to make an effort to mend matter,s though it may take a while. The day will bring in good money. And your prestige and respect will increase. You will receive the money that you have given as a loan.

Tip: Growth comes from both joy and pain.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pearl White

Leo (July 23 - August 23): You might like to hurry up matters yet at the same time it is important to give your relationship time to develop into a stronger bond. Work matters can keep you busy. Differences with your partner/spouse will get resolved. Your life will again run smoothly on the right track. Students will take interest and focus on their studies.

Tip: Peace invites powerful new ideas.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): Romantic feelings are likely to develop for someone who is already a friend. This is likely to be reciprocated, and a happy relationship can start. You both will become very close. You will take firm decisions in business. There is a possibility of buying something new for the house. Property related disputes will get resolved.

Tip: Be patient, life knows the way.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Libra (September 24 - October 23): You may want to buy some assets with your lover. Domestic affairs will keep you extremely busy. There will be more scope for closeness as the day progresses. You will receive some good news from a relative. Your health will be good. You will like to go on a trip with your family. You will meet an old friend all of a sudden.

Tip: Softness can shift any heavy mood.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): There will be a happy day. Good news can come regarding a family matter. You and your mate could go on a short journey and enjoy yourself a lot. You will get success in love affairs and relationships. Be careful about your secret official matters. It may get leaked. You can visit a religious place. Investments will give good results.

Tip: Failure today teaches success tomorrow.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Deep Burgundy

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): A chance to get into a relationship will present itself. You could get taken up with your beloved and want to spend your time together. A short journey can be made. You can get into a fight with someone working in your office. Circumstances are not good. You need to work with a lot of patience.

Tip: Smile more, worry a little less.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Orange

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): Try working a little in your relationship. Your confidence can get bruised by a remark your mate makes. Lack of communication can worsen things also. Results of exams will come up to your expectations. Today you will be busy at a party or function. New sources of income will open. You will be financially strong.

Tip: Create boldly, don’t hold yourself back.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): Concentrate on what is important in the relationship and just forget other things. Things have been pretty rocky, and you will have to sort out what is wrong. Today you will get mixed results. Your enemies and opponents will get active. Money and wealth will keep coming. Because of poor health you will not be in a good mood.

Tip: Let your dreams shine in daylight.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): There is going to be smooth sailing. You can also think of asking your lover to marry you. Your love is going to increase to a great extent. You will be making new friends today. You will have good understanding with your spouse. You will also get good results in the work that you undertake. Your financial position will be strong.

Tip: Care for yourself before chasing goals.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lavender