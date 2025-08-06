Today's Horoscope, August 6, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

The Moon forms a square aspect with Saturn in your solar return chart, indicating a year of mixed outcomes. You must be particularly vigilant about your health, pay close attention to your diet and hydration, especially when travelling. Health concerns may also extend to your spouse, requiring additional care and attention. Professionally, there will be mounting pressure to meet targets, but your determination will see you achieving most of them. Financially, the inflow of money remains steady, giving you confidence to plan significant investments like purchasing property or a new home. Support from bosses and colleagues will be strong.

However, matters such as the marriage of your child or a family member might cause some stress, though solutions will begin to emerge in the latter half of the year. Your home will witness many auspicious occasions. Business trips are likely to be productive. Be cautious, though, and avoid placing blind trust in relatives or friends when it comes to financial dealings. Decisions related to the expansion of your work or business will finally reach a conclusion

Aries (March 21 - April 20): Today, you will get good news about a promotion in your job. It will come with a good pay package and additional benefits. Your name and fame will also rise. You will be appreciated by one and all for your hard work and dedication. This will also make your partner feel happy. A romantic evening is on the cards.

Tip: Honest words heal when spoken softly.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Crimson Red

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): Today, you will have mood swings, and you will feel immensely drained. You will try to avoid meeting people, and your behaviour will put people off. You need to take stock of the situation and overcome the momentary troubles that you are facing. Holding a one-to-one talk with your soul mate will make things easier for you. You need to be assertive.

Tip: Release what doesn’t feel right.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Sandalwood Brown

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): Today, you will be involved in family matters. An outstanding property dispute among family members will be resolved amiably to the satisfaction of all family members. They will be happy with their share in property division. You will also look forward to making investments in a new business. The arrival of new guests will make you happy.

Tip: Passion turns effort into progress.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Canary Yellow

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): It is going to be a favorable day for you. You will receive financial benefits from some unexpected quarters which you never thought of. It will make you happy and you will like to spend the day by going out with your partner for entertainment, amusement and merry making. Your siblings will also make a good progress in their respective fields.

Tip: Rest is a form of wisdom.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pearl White

Leo (July 23 - August 23): Today, you will receive a good business proposal that you never expected. You will seek counsel from your associates and decide on the next course of action. Your planetary position is very favourable, and you can afford to take a risk. Your investments will also yield rich dividends. Your romantic life will also be wonderful and enjoyable.

Tip: Find joy in life’s little flaws.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): Today, you will feel drawn towards religious matters and could go on a pilgrimage with your family members. It will prove to be an uplifting experience and make you feel peaceful and calm. You will feel energised and will face the problems of life from a totally different perspective. You will also become noble and gentle in your behaviour.

Tip: Keep going, even if it’s hard.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Libra (September 24 - October 23): You will be busy with your domestic affairs and family. This could result in giving less time for your official work. But your spirits will be high. And you will be enjoying and spending a lot of time with family. There could be some spending on household items which you have planned in advance. You will also make plans for a short trip with family.

Tip: New thoughts open new directions.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Light Lavender

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): You could be involved in a cosy relation with someone. There could be some thinking before taking the plunge. But you will enjoy a very good time. There are strong indications of getting married. Your younger sibling will help you in this matter. You will be making handsome profits in your business. There are chances of meeting an influential person who will help you in the times ahead.

Tip: Invisible help is always around you.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Deep Burgundy

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): You will shine at your workplace. Your efforts will be rewarded with success. You will be talked off highly in your office. And receive appreciation. Your bosses and superiors will give you full support. Your financial position will also remain stable. You will be sincere in your dealings with business associates. There will be peace and harmony at home.

Tip: Connection grows when you truly listen.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Bright Orange

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): You will be involved in a spat with your office colleague. Tempers will run high. It could lead to flare-ups. But the situation will be under control. You could also be involved in one-to-one discussions with your peers and superiors. Result would match your expectations. Your financial position will be normal. And can visit a temple or religious place.

Tip: Share joy, it heals without effort.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Coral Red

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): You would be meeting unexpected expenses suddenly. For which you might not be prepared. The health of an elderly family member may turn delicate and need urgent medical attention. Even you can have minor health issues. But you will remain cool under these tiring circumstances. Your mate will back you fully. You may take financial help from a friend or someone close.

Tip: Power grows when heart stays soft.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Aqua Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): You will appear a lot positive and relaxed. And will be able to meet your deadlines well in time. You will have the stamina and energy to get things done. Some good news on the financial front will keep you cheerful. Your mate will enjoy excellent mutual relations with you. And keep giving support. Children will be busy with their studies. And your health will be fine.

Tip: Flow with life, not against it.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Sea Green