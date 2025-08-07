Today's Horoscope, August 7, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

The Moon makes a 150-degree aspect with the Sun in your solar return chart, bringing promising developments. You'll build harmonious relationships with your bosses and colleagues, who will continue to support and encourage you. Your superiors will place significant trust in your abilities, urging you to take on new challenges and you will rise to meet their expectations.

This could lead to an important promotion or a position of influence. Your financial situation remains stable, and you're likely to secure major business or financial deals, possibly even new orders from international clients. In matters of love, fortune favours you. Singles may receive excellent marriage proposals, while partners will be attentive to your needs. Family members will look up to you for guidance and inspiration. Your children's achievements will bring immense pride and joy. Just keep a close watch on your spending to maintain financial balance.

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Getting involved in a new relationship may not be very easy as you could still be hurt by a romance that has gone wrong. Take your time and be sure of yourself. You will work passionately and truthfully towards your relations. You will have a passion to perform a tough task. You will try to keep everyone happy.

Tip: Be real, and love will follow.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Bright Red

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): Trying to make amends for a past wrong will paint you in good light. Your love partner will forgive you and decide to start a new chapter in love. You will be busy with your work. An important matter will require your immediate attention. You will also learn something new. You will decide an objective for yourself and start working towards it.

Tip: Peace lives in the present moment.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Earthy Brown

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): Good vitality will keep you up and about. You can find yourself getting attracted to someone you meet at a social gathering. Romance is in the air. You will deal with your emotions and sensitivity towards material things during the day. You will also try to keep a balance between family and married life.

Tip: Listen to the voice within you.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): There will be lot of encouragement from either side to put in your best and this will make relationships so much easier. You both will like to spend some time together. There will be more efforts put by you in asset related matters. Keep special care of what you eat or drink when you go outdoors. It will be better for your health.

Tip: Silent strength is your biggest power.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Soft Silver

Leo (July 23 - August 23): You will be a winner in the matters of the heart, and this will put you in a very nice frame of mind. You might travel to a nearby place with your mate. Despite their numerous attempts, your enemies and opponents will not be able to cause any harm to you. Many people will step forward to help and support you.

Tip: Let feelings lead with quiet strength.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sunflower Yellow

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): A pleasant day unfolds, and you will go your way. There are strong chances of proposing to your lover. You will be quite happy with the way your romance is flourishing. The conditions of your work will improve. Receiving love and blessings from the elders of your house will be the greatest treasure for you.

Tip: Create freely without holding yourself back.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Moss Green

Libra (September 24 - October 23): Financially you will be well off, and this is going to make a difference. You will not only be in a position to enjoy yourself, but you would include your love mate also. You may plan to enjoy some time with your family. Do not let doubts cloud your thoughts otherwise you may have to face criticism and a bad name.

Tip: Beauty heals what words cannot touch.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Soft Pink

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): Getting in touch with an old friend could re-kindle old flames but you are willing to take the risk. You will certainly look forward to meeting this person. Some arguments and discussions might take place between you and your family members. Property related disputes will get resolved. Do not make fun of anyone, he may take it to heart.

Tip: Change helps you meet your true self.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Deep Maroon

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): You might find yourself on the horns of a dilemma. The twists and turns your romance is taking are making you wonder if it is worth it. You may have to ponder on this for a while. Time movements are favorable with respect to career and job. Much monetary gains will be possible. You will be happy.

Tip: Give without expecting anything back.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Orange

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): There is so much to share but not enough time to do all. The fact that you share not only physical intimacy, but a spiritual plane also adds to happiness. You will have a good day. Positive changes brought about in business and occupation will yield positive results. You might consult a legal expert. It will prove to be beneficial.

Tip: Confidence grows when doubt is silent.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Charcoal Grey

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): You will manage to balance your love life and work life quite well, so your beloved remains happy with you. Good work offers are also likely to present themselves with the favorable changes in planetary positions. There will be dramatic changes in the situation. You will gain financially. You will also make plans to buy a house/property/vehicle.

Tip: Find peace in simple daily joys.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): You would want to put work matters away and concentrate on your romance which has not been seeing a good time. Your lover will lend you all the support that is required. An argument may arise at the workplace, but it will get resolved quickly. Don't lend money to anyone otherwise you will repent. Remain careful.

Tip: Keep going, you’re almost there.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Aqua Green