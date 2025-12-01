Today's Horoscope, December 1, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Moon trine Mars in your solar return chart energises your year with drive, confidence, and clarity. You'll act decisively and look at life with a renewed sense of purpose. Professionally, you gain respect through honest efforts, and business expansion brings stability. Financial growth continues as your leadership skills attract trust.

Family life stays harmonious you support loved ones and become their guiding light. This year also deepens your spiritual side, drawing you toward meditation and faith. Those in politics or social work gain recognition. Balance ambition with patience to sustain this positive momentum. -

Aries (March 21 - April 20): Praise for your beloved will put him/her in a good mood and there will be reciprocal admiration. You will focus on the good points of your relationship since it is something you cherish. You could go on a short business trip which will prove beneficial to you. Your expectations will be met, and you will come in contact with influential people.

Tip: Walk steady, not fast.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): You have creative ideas on how your romance should move along. You are a loving partner, making the other person depend so much on you. There will still be enough opportunities to feel satisfied. Those who are in media and politics will do well and their name and fame will rise. Your financial position is good. Students will perform well in exams/interviews.

Tip: Intuition is your inner compass.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): You are a spirited person and know how to use your charm. As a result, there will be no dearth of admirers. Enjoyable evening is most probably spent with some friends. You will be communicating one-to-one with people in your organization. You will get good feedback and will try to improve your style of work.

Tip: What you repeat becomes your path.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): Chance plays a great part in your life, and a lot of good things come about suddenly. One such will be a meeting with someone who is going to develop strong feelings for. A person close to you may come up with surprise all of a sudden. This will catch you off guard but in the end, it will make you feel happy and good.

Tip: Trust what time is teaching you.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pearl White

Leo (July 23 - August 23): Avoid putting your mate down. This will be annoying, and you will not benefit Trying to score brownie points never helps romance get better, in fact it might end much to your dismay. You need to remain calm and focused. And handle difficult situations in your job well. You could visit a temple/religious place with your family for peace and happiness.

Tip: Sometimes peace is better than clarity.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Deep Gold

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): You are hardworking and busy, and this sometimes results in neglecting your love life. Be more creative, say something that will uplift your partner's mood and make him/her feel left out. You could get work orders from abroad. Your business will also flourish and prosper. There will be spring in your strides.

Tip: Calm creates the results you want

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Soft Grey

Libra (September 24 - October 23): You are sunshine and laughter and make friends easily. The opposite sex is drawn towards you as you make everyone feel special and wanted. Your romantic life will be full of promise. You will make plans to buy a new property/vehicle. New financial deals can be explored to your best advantage.

Tip: Energy flows where attention goes.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): You have a complex nature which can put off your lover. Mutual understanding is required, and you both will have to work at it because you have a good thing going. Some unexpected guests may arrive at your home. It will take a lot of your time and energy. But you will also feel good in the company of closed ones.

Tip: Presence will reveal what you need.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Wine Red

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): The difficult relation you are in will be taken up as a challenge. An important decision to improve matters can be taken. Your mate is in a responsive mood so go ahead and do so. You could decide to go for a change of job. It could take everyone by surprise. But you will stick to your decision.

Tip: Truth is your fresh beginning.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): Some of your frivolous actions are going to amuse your partner. A beautiful romance can flourish. Both of you can embark on a long journey to cement your togetherness. You could discuss a matter of vital importance with your bosses. They will be willing to implement your ideas. It will please you.

Tip: Truth clears the path ahead.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): You can plan an outing to a romantic place which is going to increase togetherness. You will be extravagant with your love mate not only with money but also with praise. This sets the tone for a happy day. You could get promoted in your job. A new business offer in partnership will come all of a sudden. It is beneficial.

Tip: Expect the gift of surprise

Lucky Number: 0

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): Romance is in the air. Attraction to someone, the life and soul of the party will be instantaneous. You want to get to know this person better and will leave no stone unturned in doing so. Your financial position is going to improve as your hard work will start paying off. Health will be ok.

Tip: Let peace guide your choices.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Aqua Blue