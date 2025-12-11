Today's Horoscope, December 11, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Sign's Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Moon semi-square Jupiter blesses your year with quiet strength, confidence, and expanding possibilities. Professional recognition increases, and new projects bring visibility. You'll attract opportunities to lead or teach. Those in media, education, or management fields gain prominence. Financially, gains come from multiple directions, and investments start paying off. Love life feels balanced; mutual respect and trust grow deeper.

Family members celebrate your success and support your dreams. Travel broadens your outlook, while hobbies revive creative joy. Keep your ego in check; humility sustains Jupiter's blessings. A year of professional progress, social appreciation, and steady happiness lies ahead. -

Aries (March 21 - April 20): You might get into a difficult situation if you do not make your stand clear from the start. There could be a change of plan which is going to work out in your favour. There will be an improvement in your health. You will get a promotion because of your creativity. Those who are unemployed will get a job. You will achieve something big.

Tip: Trust clarity more than chatter.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): An exciting event is likely to take place. The compatibility with your partner is going to get better and you can plan your future. There will be peace and harmony in your relations. Happiness and sadness, gains and losses are part of life. Do not let things affect you negatively. Do not trust anyone in matters of money; otherwise, you will get cheated.

Tip: Let intuition speak before action.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): Your energy level will be high, enabling you to cope well. Your loved one's needs are going to be taken of as well as some additional responsibility that comes along. You will spend blissful moments at home. You will make new friends and strengthen your ties with them. Children will find their studies interesting.

Tip: Let new ideas lead gently.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): You will be very considerate towards your mate, making sure you do not neglect his/her happiness. The focus should be on your priorities and where you are going to find peace. You will have a strong desire to earn money. You will be very sensitive. The time will be important in meeting people and exchanging views.

Tip: Attraction begins with inner peace.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Pearl White

Leo (July 23 - August 23): The time has come for you to make a major decision like whether to go in for a commitment or not. There is every chance that you will opt for the latter and make marriage plans. There will be various activities in all directions. Your focus will be on travel, and they will be commercial. A woman's hand will be there in handling money.

Tip: Patterns break when you name them.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Burgundy

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): Romance is going to take on a serious note. You can ask your love partner to take out some time to discuss prospects which include tying the knot. The relationship between lovers will be sweet. Family and home will hold a lot of importance to you. The time will bring you fame. But be careful in money matters.

Tip: Silence reveals what noise hides.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Libra (September 24 - October 23): It is going to be a happy day. Socializing is on the cards. You can get in touch with new people and be introduced to someone who is going to catch your eye. Your main focus will be on your relationships. You will give time to family and meetings. Children will utilize their time effectively. You will serve your parents with dedication.

Tip: Go where avoidance ends.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): You could develop strong feelings for someone who works with you. The feelings you have are likely to be reciprocated in full measure making you extremely happy. You will analyze yourself and others very minutely. The women of the house will be quite busy in the kitchen. Your heart will be full of affection and love.

Tip: Value every calm, slow step.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Deep Grey

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): You are heading for an action-packed day. There is every chance of going ahead and proposing marriage. You may like to travel with your lover to visit a new place. Moon will bring peace. But parting with a close one will make you feel dejected. You will have a strong desire to earn money. You will be concerned about your children.

Tip: Choose growth even if alone.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Bright Orange

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): You may be surprised at your reaction to something your soul mate says. You have never been one to toe the line but now find yourself willing to do just that. You will feel an internal change within yourself and repent for something that you did. You will feel that changes have come gradually and for better.

Tip: Power hides in discomfort’s shadow.

Lucky Number: 0

Lucky Colour: Charcoal

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): You would be in the mood to party and live it up. However, try not to let this go overboard as it is going to keep you away from your mate for a long period. You will spend extravagantly at this time. You can buy jewelry for your wife or daughter. Be careful about money matters. You will work like a maniac and get success too.

Tip: Protect your peace with quiet strength.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Aqua Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): You will be in a relaxed mood, and your relationship is going to move ahead in a steady manner. Your mate is going to keep you happy with his/her actions and words. You will have great determination and strong will power to face obstacles. New things will be brought for the house. You will take part in meetings.

Tip: Let go of energy leaks now.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Misty Lavender