Today's Horoscope, December 15, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Sign's Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Sun in 150° aspect with Jupiter brings a blend of ambition, expansion, and introspection. You'll strive to achieve goals with renewed passion, though competition at work will keep you alert. Stay patient and let results mature gradually. Seniors recognise your dedication, leading to growth or promotion.

Financially, you'll enjoy steady progress and may explore investments or new ventures. Relationships improve as understanding deepens with loved ones. Occasional stress may test your health, so practice yoga or meditation to maintain balance. You gain inner wisdom and learn to differentiate between ego and self-respect. It's a year of responsibility and valuable achievements.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): You are getting very philosophical in your outlook towards life. At times you wonder why certain things happen that are beyond our control. You will go deep to find answers. This will draw you towards spiritualism and religion in a big way. Your whole outlook on life will change dramatically and you will become a totally different person.

Tip: Choose understanding over instant reaction.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Crimson Red

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): Emotions are running deep inside you. You cannot understand where these come from. You are unable to decide on the right course you should take in your life. You are getting lot of opinions from others, making you little confused. The best remedy is to introspect yourself a bit. And refocus on your priorities in life.

Tip: Stop dimming your inner light.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): It will be a very favourable day. You will impress your colleagues and superiors with your ability and talent to get the work done. And it will be appreciated too. Your relations with your partner will be normal. Your income will grow. You will help some people in a matter of vital importance. You can attend some public functions too.

Tip: Self-trust begins with self-discipline.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): You are generous in nature and liberal in outlook. And you like to help people but some of them try to take undue advantage of that. It at times causes agonies and brings miseries to you. Now you will get wiser in your outlook and will be very careful in dealing with people. Your health will be stable, and you will look to eat healthy foods to remain fit.

Tip: Kindness doesn’t make you smaller.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Pearl White

Leo (July 23 - August 23): Your profit from income sources will be good. This will make you happy.

But you will also have to cope with increased expenditure. Some pressing issues at workplace will not allow you to relax. But you will solve the problems in time. This will enhance your prestige. And you will remain in good books of your bosses and colleagues.

Tip: Emotions guide you, not control you.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Burnt Orange

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): You will be eager to get finished incomplete business at your workplace. And will be ably supported by peers and superiors. This will leave you with ample time to relax and focus again on future projects. Your mate will also have a list of work that needs to be completed in your domestic life. You will be willingly making efforts to finish your work.

Tip: Don’t carry what’s not yours.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Khaki Brown

Libra (September 24 - October 23): You will be inclined to change your outlook toward people and life in general. There is the feeling that life has provided you with plenty. All your desires have come true. You have a wonderful job and enjoy good bonding at home. Now you will be thinking of helping other people too.

Tip: Let go before you burn out.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Soft Pink

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): You will be very confident about how things should move now. You will be very innovative and clear with your ideas. And will be able to execute them without any opposition. Your peers and superiors will be on your side on any decision you take. They will support you fully. Your family ties too would look up. You may agree to some marriage proposal. Your financial condition will continue to grow.

Tip: Trust unfamiliar steps toward growth.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Deep Purple

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): This is going to be an extremely fortunate time. All your plans will meet with success. Your stature in professional and social circles will increase. You could be invited to public functions or social gatherings. Those who are in politics can get an important position. Financially, things would appear fine. Health would continue to remain perfect. There will be peace and harmony in family ties.

Tip: Feeling is the first step to healing.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Wine Red

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): This is going to be a very demanding day. You will have fights, differences of opinion and conflicts of interest with people both in personal and professional fronts. A person in the neighbourhood will be a constant source of irritation. You will also suffer some losses. But still, you will manage to maintain cool and remain peaceful. You could be drawn to religion and social service.

Tip: Rest is also productive today.

Lucky Number: 0

Lucky Colour: Charcoal Grey

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): You will receive excellent benefits on financial front. There will be a large inflow of money from investments that you have made. This will make you think of improving your lifestyle. And you will be spending a large amount on buying expensive items that are useful in domestic life. Your partner and children will be a source of joy and happiness.

Tip: Be kind to yourself first.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Aqua Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): Your partner will be very much concerned about you. He/she will become very emotional. You will enter a one-on-one discussion about your future ties which will prove to be very fruitful. Both of you will agree to understand feelings and aspirations of one another and keep relations going. You will feel peaceful and calm during the whole day.

Tip: Peaceful fits are always real.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lavender Grey