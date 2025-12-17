Today's Horoscope, December 17, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Sign's Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Moon trine Jupiter opens a prosperous, optimistic year. Your creativity flourishes, and ambitions grow. Those in writing, art, or entertainment will shine, while others gain recognition for intelligence and leadership. Money flows smoothly-expect raises or profitable deals.

You may purchase property or a vehicle. Travel brings both pleasure and opportunity. Romantic life glows with charm and excitement; singles may meet someone special, leading to lasting love. Family gatherings bring pride and laughter. Spiritually, gratitude strengthens your connection to a higher purpose. This is a lucky, expansive year-enjoy its rewards with humility.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): It is a time when joy will fill your life. Your love life is going to be very happy. Your soul mate will find lots that both of you can do and share together. You will realize your dreams. Your tendency to help others will increase your capacities. You could also take alternative therapies such as Reiki, Meditation etc. Peace and security will open closed doors for you.

Tip: Prioritise what truly fuels you.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Terracotta

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): Your mate may get tired of your independent nature, which makes you crave more freedom. You will have to resign yourself and take the good with the bad. The time till afternoon will bring good results. You will focus on making yourself more sympathetic and social person and try and be as close to your dear ones as possible.

Tip: Let Silence be your smart reply

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Emerald Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): Do not react in haste. Try and take some situations lightly, your life will be easier with this attitude especially when your beloved is not in a good mood. Issues such as self-analysis and the meaning of life could plague your mind. Love will play an important role in your life. You will be free of mental tension. Matters of property will gather momentum.

Tip: Stillness brings your next clear move.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Soft Teal

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): You will not face any uneasy moments due to your professional life, which is quite hectic due to the understanding that is prevailing. You will make sure to give time to your lover. The evening will be spent in wonderful spirits. You will devote time to your kids' educational progress. Students will also be devoted to their studies.

Tip: Calmness sharpens your daily strength.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pearl White

Leo (July 23 - August 23): You could begin to learn a little more from your beloved, even asking for advice from time to time. You are going to get all the love and assistance you want very quickly if you rely on your efforts without any expectations of help from others. You will achieve your targets. A change of residence and a journey is expected.

Tip: Ease is not laziness, it’s wisdom.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Honey Yellow

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): The desire to have a more balanced relationship is pronounced and you will try to make your lover see your point of view. The highs and lows you face in your love life are making you feel stressed out. Things will be just normal at your workplace. Your efforts may get rewarded later but at present you won't get anything.

Tip: A slow start brings clear focus.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Dusty Blue

Libra (September 24 - October 23): This could be the beginning of a lively romance. Your chosen one is likely to be very understandable person, and you will be caught up pleasing him/her. Your health will improve. You will enjoy support from your family members. You may feel stranded at the crossroads. You may bring about a change in your lifestyle.

Tip: Pause now, answers are almost here.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Light Rose

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): Keeping your romance alive will be your goal and you will realize that a heart-to-heart talk is going to help you. You will not let stress take its toll like it did in the past. Business may give you gains with your new contact with the far-placed clients with enhanced profits. You will find happiness.

Tip: Magic hides in your ordinary moments

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Deep Maroon

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): Love is going to favor you as the flirtatious side of your nature is going to be very apparent. You are likely to meet some people and turn on your charm. Most failure could be taken as steps to bigger success. You may face career setbacks and financial problems resolutely. New contacts will be established.

Tip: Softness is your strongest strength now.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Coral

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): The tendency to lose your cool when your beloved does not do what you say will come to the fore. What you may not expect is the retaliation you face and you could be surprised when you do get it. With the help of your friends, you will complete a complicated job. Your honour and reputation will get a boost in your society, community and even in politics.

Tip: Let lessons unfold in their time.

Lucky Number: 0

Lucky Colour: Slate Grey

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): A quick reshuffle of plans is the need of the hour. It may be almost impossible to give into the demands of your love mate though you are going to try your best to do so. You will be appreciated from all quarters. But keep your documents well secured lest your rivals may get them to spoil your reputation.

Tip: This moment needs your full attention.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Ocean Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): You will have to keep activities with your partner for later in the day like that needs sorting out. The early part of the day can be spent working. Progeny will give you good news to be delighted. Your own achievements will be admired by all. Your boss may recommend your promotion.

Tip: Guilt-free rest brings back clarity.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Lilac Frost