Today's Horoscope, December 20, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Sign's Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Read today's horoscope, December 20, 2025. Today we'll be taking a closer look at what the stars have in store for each of the 12 zodiac signs. Whether you're looking for guidance on love, career, or simply a heads up on what to expect, this has got you covered. Let's dive in to see what the cosmos have in store for you today.

Aries: If you are unattached there is no shortage of admirers so you can pick and choose the people you want to date. Right now, you are in the mood for a long-term commitment. It is a highly favorable day. You will try and find some meaning in life. You will be in search of something new and find it also. You will also find the inspiration to do good work time and again.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Taurus: A courtship is very much on the cards. You would want to get intimate with someone new but could spend a little time wondering if it is really worth the effort. You will think about investing money. Pensioners will get gains. Money that was struck for a long time will be released. The doors of destiny that were closed will open again.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Grey

Gemini: A lively person will keep you occupied and amused for hours on end. You will get bowled over and before long, new feelings are going to develop, those of love. You will try to find your roots, so you need to do self-analysis. The time is one of great relief. Keep control over your speech and not trust anyone.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Cancer: It is going to be a tossup between work and play today and most probably the latter will win. Endless hours of love and laughter with your lover will mark the day. You will finish your work speedily. You will also obtain fame and respect. You will also take some important decisions regarding your business. It will be fruitful.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Green

Leo: You will look forward to the visit of your beloved which is after quite some time so it will turn out to be a memorable day. You are likely to end up proposing marriage. Take time to give yourself some rest so that you feel re-energized. Your talent will come to the fore. You will also take important decisions regarding your business.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Peach

Virgo: You expect your darling to be more considerate and can get annoyed when this is not so. A small matter can hurt you a lot because you are sensitive about it. Your expenses will increase in trying to expand your social circle. So not let money go waste. These are victory days. You will feel relaxed and at ease. There will be increase in your rights.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

Libra: Stay away from the danger zone. You do not want to find yourself in the midst of a love triangle just as things are beginning to work out so well in your romance. You will be able to bring down the stars from the skies. All obstacles in your path will be cleared. Money will keep coming. Your health will remain perfect, and you will feel cheerful.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Scorpio: A different experience can leave you feeling confused with no one to turn to. Your lover has probably walked out on you, which is a blow to your ego, to your very existence. Income will come from multiple sources. All obstacles in your path will be cleared. Newlywed couples may go out or go with family or on a pilgrimage.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Sagittarius: This could be a difficult day. You will have to get things done anyhow. Your mate could cause you tension by not agreeing on a very important matter. There are also chances of doing higher education and some research work currently. You will be in the company of own people and will feel relaxed and fresh.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Silver

Capricorn: You can make a mistake in assuming something wrongly, but your other half is going to make sure you correct it. The evening can be spent socializing with friends. Your work will get done. You will move ahead in the right direction with concentration. Not only, your income will increase, but also your prestige, respect and identity.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Aquarius: It is going to be a happy day. You might like to take your lover for an outing. You would also end up buying a very attractive gift and presenting it with fanfare. You will have internal energy, and you will accomplish some big tasks. You will be mentally at peace. Speed of work will be slow but steady.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

Pisces: There could be an argument over the roles you both play. Is it time for a switch over? You probably need to discuss this at length and be very clear about who will do what. Those who want to go abroad will have no visa problems. There will be some tensions that you will not be able to share. But you need to open a bit.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink