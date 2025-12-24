Today's Horoscope, December 24, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Sign's Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Moon semi-square Sun brings determination, persistence, and the strength to overcome obstacles. At work, you'll face competition or minor resistance, but your focus and calm handling will win support from seniors. A helpful female colleague or mentor may play a key role in your success. Financial growth is moderate yet steady; overdue payments or property issues resolve favorably. Emotionally, you'll find stability through faith and family. Love blos-soms into mutual trust, and singles could enter a sincere relationship. Health remains fine with balanced rest and exercise. Spiritually, your interest in meditation deepens, con-necting you to divine peace.

Aries: You could be in two minds about whether to make a commitment now or wait a little longer. There could be a trip not very far off in connection with some matter that is important. People will talk about your work. But you will look after your own people in a careful manner. You will also spend time on leisure, entertainment and fun activities.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Taurus: Shying away from an unwanted situation is not going to be of much help. You need to be the solution finder now as yours is beginning to depend a lot on you and expect you to lead the way. Time is on your side. You will feel tension free. You will concentrate on your work and there are chances of work getting done.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

Gemini: For someone who is used to being dominated, you may be surprised at yourself becoming so very docile. To a certain extent, this could be used by your lover to manipulate you. Love between wife and husband will increase. You might be invited to a function. You may get money. You will receive a valuable gift.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

Cancer: Mixed up feelings can keep you feeling edgy and make you confused throughout. Why not take the help of your beloved always extends towards you as you can come out of this easily. The time will be good. You will focus on making yourself more sympathetic and social person and try and be as close to your dear ones as possible.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Leo: It is time to do a little bit of introspection and find out the pros and cons of being in this relationship which swing from one extreme to another. Many of your actions will depend on this. Your concentration on studies will be taken away and be taken towards useless things. You will get a scolding from senior people.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

Virgo: Love is certainly blooming. You and your partner are likely to enjoy a pleasant time. You share a lot in common and so feel very easy in each other's company. You might go shopping. Some special work will get done. Daily routine activities will be normal but whatever you do will be satisfactory.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Orange

Libra: You will get mixed results today. Your love life will be good, but your professional life could be filled with obstacles creating some tension and confusion for you. There will be increase in your self-confidence. The speed of your work will increase. Pending work will slowly move ahead. You will obtain maximum results at workplace.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Golden

Scorpio: Do not get dis-hearted if you miss out on a great opportunity as it will reappear for you to avail of. You could get involved with someone you already know at the workplace. The domestic issues will rule. You can be involved in buying and selling and looking after the family. The coming time will be very busy. You will look after your family.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

Sagittarius: You may be busy completing some pending tasks. Lack of time spent with your loved one is likely to cause a gap in communication and unspoken feelings can be brought up. You will advertise your products that will increase your profit and sales. You might go shopping etc. It is a very productive day.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

Capricorn: It is going to be a wonderful day when you get to spend a lot in each other's company. There will be happiness all around. Love is in the air, and this keeps you on a high. Besides work, you might take some interest in other things. The time will be spent laughing and joking. You will be enthusiastic.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Aquarius: Good news keeps you in a nice mood. Being together is going to be very special and you will relish it. You and your partner can entertain your friends on a big scale. At this time, you will start a dialogue. There are chances of going on tours and establishing new contacts. You will be much richer than before.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Pisces: A busy work schedule could stop you from really enjoying yourself. There is so much you want to do with your love mate but not enough time. The evening will be more relaxed. Your prestige will increase. You will be promoted in your job. You will feel more satisfied and give yourself grand results.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Grey