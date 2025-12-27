Today's Horoscope, December 27, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Sign's Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Moon conjunct Saturn indicates disciplined success after persistent effort. You may face delays or resistance initially, but your determination guarantees results. Professional recognition comes late but lasts long; promotions or transfers bring satisfaction.

Financial management improves-debts reduce and stability grows. Your calm approach earns respect at work and at home. Love life matures into deeper understanding; some may formalise commitments. Family peace returns after minor health concerns of the elders. Stay patient-your resilience this year builds long-term strength and credibility.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): Today, you will get good job offers. It will be wise to make a decision after consulting your close ones. Your financial condition will be good. Peace and harmony will prevail at home. Your mate/spouse might have a vital issue to discuss. You will listen to it with keen interest. Students will get admission in courses/institutes of their choice.

Tip: Balance starts from within you.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Ivory White

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): You would be chosen to lead your team for some important tasks. You will enjoy this responsibility and take it as a challenge. And you will get full cooperation from your subordinates. In the end you will come to the expectations of one and all. Your financial position will also start showing marked improvement.

Tip: Speak gently to your own mind.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Sage Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): You will be involved in some acrimonious debate with your colleagues. Both sides will have their own point of view and will not buzz an inch. Finally, both sides will adopt give and take approach and problem will get resolved. It will reduce your tensions a lot. You might think about getting financial help from some close friend to tide over your money problems.

Tip: Find magic in silent pauses.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pale Lilac

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): You could be facing some financial hardships and could also find yourself in some debt or loan. Some of your creditors would harass you too. And take advantage of your vulnerability. Yet you will find yourself not giving up and will keep fighting. By stroke of good luck, you will come out of your problem.

Tip: Be present where your feet are.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Soft Blue

Leo (July 23 - August 23): You could find yourself in the most fortunate period of your life. You are likely to get admission to a prestigious school/college or course of your choice. Those looking for a new job would get favourable job offers. Single people can get a chance to marry a person of their liking. Those who are in the media or in entertainment industry can do well.

Tip: Peace follows when you release control.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Warm Copper

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): You will be involved in your family ties. You will feel blessed in the wonderful company of your near and dear ones. You would thank God for providing you with such a wonderful partner. Your children listen and respect you. You have a good source of income and have all the material comforts. There is ample peace and happiness at home.

Tip: Return to the reason you began.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Charcoal Grey

Libra (September 24 - October 23): You will become extroverted and interact a lot more with people. This will help you increase your contacts. And will be able to achieve desired aims and objectives. Your financial position will remain strong and secure. At your workplace, you will be inclined to do something innovative and exciting. Your idea will be welcomed by one and all.

Tip: Silence holds more power today.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Dusty Pink

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): You will have some outstanding achievements in your line of work. This will make your boss feel highly satisfied. Your self-confidence will be sky high and your enthusiasm will be terrific. You will be making extensive use of electronic media for communication, like e-mail, etc. in your official correspondence. There are chances of meeting an old friend.

Tip: Make space for clear decisions.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Deep Maroon

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): You will be meeting some high-ranking government officials. And will be able to get your work done. You will also win appreciation and praise for your dedication. You will take decisions relating to domestic affairs only after giving serious consideration. And will not act in haste. Students will take studies seriously and follow any advice given to them.

Tip: New beginnings need new energy.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): You will be very much involved in your area of interest. And remain fully dedicated to your goal. This will win you praise and acclaim. Your contribution will be appreciated. You will carry your energy and enthusiasm in the right direction. Everything will appear perfect in your domestic life. Your mate will share your responsibilities.

Tip: Be kind, even when it’s hard

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Honey Yellow

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): You could be involved in romantic ties with some person known to you. You would like to propose. And will get similar response. You will be surprised to find person also secretly in love with you for a long time. Financially you will have nothing to worry about. And you will be looking forward to spending lavishly making your lifestyle better.

Tip: Trust the strength you’re shaping now.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Ocean Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): You may be expecting too much in your relations. But you may not have the patience to make things work. Even your mate and family members have certain expectations and aspirations from you. You need to take care of them too. Everything will be perfect with the passage of time. Let the thing take place naturally. Your faith in God will increase.

Tip: Truth brings peace, not fear.

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Colour: Moon Grey