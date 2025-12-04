Today's Horoscope, December 4, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Sign's Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Moon opposite Venus on your solar return chart promises a year of charm, prosperity, and emotional fulfilment. Your communication and creativity attract admiration. Those in business or media will gain recognition and steady growth. Financially, investments bring favourable returns, and opportunities for collaboration emerge.

Personal life blossoms as affection and harmony define your relationships. Singles may fall in love, while couples deepen their commitment, possibly leading to marriage. You'll enjoy luxury, travel, and joyful family gatherings. Emotionally, this year helps you heal old wounds and open your heart with greater confidence. Avoid overindulgence or unrealistic expectations. Balance is key to maintaining peace and success.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): A dominating approach towards your sweetheart can cause a little problem between both of you. You might have to change your approach if you vant to be successful in your love life. The time is good for enhancing your knowledge. The passage of time is favourable for you. Government-related work vill be completed.

Tip: Set intention before taking action.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Flame Red

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): Confidence helps you make the right choices. You pursue your lover with zeal and bring joy into both your lives with your enthusiastic courtship. A short trip can be undertaken. You will work very hard, but you will get the results later. Relationships with friends and relatives will be fruitful. The entire day will be excellent for you.

Tip: Choose calm over explanation today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Sand Brown

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): Keeping your options open will help you to deal with suitors in a practical manner. A chance meeting can put you in touch with the type of person you like, an extrovert with a good sense of humour. You will be busy with religious work. You will get success in a love affair. You may buy new clothes, jewellery and other things.

Tip: Let calm lead your thoughts.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): You will have a good day on the whole. Your charismatic personality stands out and brings you many admirers. You are a good judge of the opposite sex and spot insincere people quickly. You will get good money. Your contact with influential people will deepen. It is an auspicious day. You will also get attracted to the opposite sex.

Tip: Stay near what lifts you up.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Moon White

Leo (July 23 - August 23): You may be surprised at how smoothly your love life is progressing. Your partner is extra supportive, and this is one of the reasons both of you will start making marriage plans. You will get good opportunities for employment. You will also have good gains in business. Dealing with outsiders will prove beneficial at your workplace.

Tip: Less effort brings more clarity.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Warm Gold

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): You bring so much energy into your relationship that things always look bright. Showering your lover with a beautiful gift will be another way of saying how much you care for him/her. Money that had been lent to someone will come back. You will get good results. Contacts will be established with a person living far away.

Tip: Power lives in what you hold back.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Earth Brown

Libra (September 24 - October 23): Stay open-minded, though moments of doubt you have about your relationship lasting a long time. Mutual discussion about these doubts and fears can make things better. You will obtain wealth and happiness. You will be happy to see your capability in all work. It will be a peaceful day. Your financial position is good.

Tip: Be still, your change has started.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Soft Pink

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): Romance will see a lot of improvement. You have worked hard at salvaging it from a lot of hardship and now it moves with ease. You and your partner may undertake a short journey. It will be beneficial. The time is experimenting with you, and you will have to work hard to be successful. You will feel a bit low, but keep on trying.

Tip: Do what feels truly right inside.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Wine Red

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): Your relationship is going in the right direction. You and mate share much happiness. Financially, you will do well for yourself. With this in mind, you are likely to plan a lavish wedding. It is a brilliant time to meet your friends and other people. You will get money from your tenant. You will shoulder your responsibilities well.

Tip: Habits need checking, not just keeping.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): You will manage to devote enough time to your love life despite a hectic schedule at the workplace. Your beloved is going to feel happy and give you happiness too. You will be surrounded by your friends/well-wishers. You will get success in financiall matters. You will also complete all your pending work.

Tip: Quiet holds the answers you seek.

Lucky Number: 0

Lucky Colour: Ash Grey

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): You will not be in the mood for love right now, as you feel there are more important things on your priority list. Too many responsibilities will keep you very busy. Jupiter will bring success. It will increase your professional and personal capability. You will be successful in removing all obstacles. And you will be self-satisfied.

Tip: Trust the new side of you.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Teal

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): Romantic possibilities loom large. You may get attracted to someone completely opposite to you in nature. You will feel hopeful of getting a good companion, one who shares your interests. It is a day to have a name and respect. You will be more ambitious for your children than for yourself. It will provide many opportunities for them.

Tip: Feel with softness, not urgency.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Mist Blue