Today's Horoscope, December 8, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Sign's Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Moon trine Mercury gives mental clarity, composure, give excellent communication skills. You'll plan and execute ideas effectively, achieving stability and recognition. Delayed projects move forward, and teamwork brings success. Financially, you enjoy consistent growth and could secure new business partnerships. Family ties stay harmonious; you share warm moments with loved ones.

Romance strengthens, and marriage prospects improve. Travel for leisure or work brings joy and good fortune. Creativity and charm help you attract favourable attention from influential people. Spiritually, you'll find balance and peace through calm introspection. This is a fulfilling year that rewards patience and intellect.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): Your love life is heading towards a high peak. You will feel more responsible to your lover and make you spend enough time with him/her. A romantic evening awaits you. Do not interfere in other affairs. Your enemies and opponents will not be able to dominate you. There are chances of materialistic gains, and your desires will be fulfilled.

Tip: Old joys hold present power.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Scarlet

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): On the romantic front, you may have to make a difficult choice. However, once you have done that, you can relax and enjoy a sedate and rather enjoyable time with your love partner. Your time will be spent reading knowledge enhanced or interesting books. You will also make use of your good habits in your daily routine. You may get a big opportunity in business.

Tip: Depth is greater than speed today.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Emerald

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): A huge amount of admiration and love signals are going to be coming your way. There will be socialising and a lot of fun, also. A romantic getaway is also very much on your mind. Despite tough competition, you will get good results. You will face every challenge and competition with cleverness and discretion. At the office you will remain tension-free.

Tip: Choose clarity over chatter today.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Lemon Yellow

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): The behaviour of your mate is likely to confuse you, and you will be pulled and pushed in all directions. You are going to feel let down and may even consider putting an end to the relationship. The relationship between husband and wife will be good. You will welcome relatives and take a holiday. You will feel carefree and full of joy.

Tip: Every step adds to your story.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Soft Blue

Leo (July 23 - August 23): It is time to postpone some romantically inclined plans and devote more time to your job. Try to remain stable emotionally so you can handle matters of the heart in a more practical manner. You will receive some money that was considered as bad loan. You will work with sincerity. You will make a list of pending works and finish off each work according to priority.

Tip: Boundaries protect your energy, not harm others.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Royal Gold

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): You can find yourself sliding and it would be good if you had the right person with you to give you sound advice. It is very important for you to be with someone you trust. Drive your vehicle carefully. Stay away from anger and aggression. Take investment decisions wisely. The top officials will be happy with your performance.

Tip: Ease and effort can walk together.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sage

Libra (September 24 - October 23): There will be stability in your life as far as romance gains. Career related matters need more looking into. Your mate will be understandable and supporting so do not hesitate as your finances are running low. You will develop your personality. You might commit a mistake or error. Financial position will besiege you. You will be diverted from your objective.

Tip: Stand tall without shouting.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): You may have the tendency to dwell on the negative aspects of life and may find it difficult to think of anything positive, especially if you are single. Get involved socially that will benefit you. You will be under the glare of publicity. You will wield considerable influence on your place and business. You will take guidance from a senior person.

Tip: Plant with care, even if unseen.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): It is time to get more social as you get to meet new people. You could be bored and on the lookout for a new relationship. You can undertake a short-distance journey. Some deal or order might get cancelled. Do not take any decision under the influence of emotions. You will move towards your objective with determination and courage.

Tip: Care for yourself like you mean it.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Deep Purple

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): Your love life will not be very stable. There could be many arguments, and you will have to put in a lot of hard work to see that all goes well. A short journey brings good results. The work that was about to be completed will get halted. You might have to pay for carelessness at work. You will visit a religious place for peace.

Tip: Appreciation invites new blessings.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Charcoal

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): There will be quiet emotional stability in your romance that helps you surmount many difficulties. Confiding in your partner will help was as you get good feedback from him/her. You will get mental peace. Your financial position will be strong. There will be a tendency towards creative work, and you might meet an important person.

Tip: You don’t need outside permission.

Lucky Number: 0

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): As far as romance is concerned, you will be confident of keeping your lover happy. However, do not plan any major events. Instead, you should concentrate on building a stronger bond with the person of your dreams. Youth will be quite excited. There will be solutions to problems related to children. Keep checking on your diet and routine.

Tip: Peace doesn’t need permission.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Misty Aqua