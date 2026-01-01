Today's Horoscope, January 1, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Sign's Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

The Moon forming an angle of 150 degrees with Venus on your solar return chart will yield amazing results. You will perform your job well. You will also earn a lot of respect. You will also fulfil your responsibilities well. You will also have the inclination to do impossible tasks.

You will also have good monetary gains. You will also make good investment decisions. You will also be alert about the matters of the home and office. Tasks with your bosses will give wonderful results. You will also enjoy a wonderful conversation with your partner.

Those who are single can get married. It is also important to take proper care of your health. Useless thoughts will not cross your mind. Your family members will come close to you. You will also take care of everyone. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. You will be at the top in matters of respect and status among your family members.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): You will be honest about your emotions, and this may go a long way in improving the stress in your relationship. Your beloved is going to be very grateful to you. You will work hard. You will get favorable results if you take your work seriously. The misunderstanding between husband and wife will get removed.

Tip: Breathe. Calm down. Experience Peace.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): Multi-tasking would continue to be your forte. You would be able to deal with so many contrasting situations at the same time. Emerging problems in your relationship would get sorted out fast. Important work related to property matters will be completed. You need to drive vehicles carefully. You will receive pleasant news related to your work.

Tip: Trust your heart whenever there is a pull.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): There won't be any significant problem for you except your busy schedule. Life is going to advance smoothly, and your love mate will keep you amused and pleased through the day. Your life will run on right track. Officials in government and work field will be happy. Beware of anger and aggression.

Tip: Allow some space for better understanding.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): You are likely to go on an extraordinary date and see the feeling of romance already beginning. It is going to be all fun and celebration with this special someone, thoroughly pleasurable. You will buy something new for your house. You will get a promotion too. There will be an increase in fame and prestige.

Tip: Silence will serve you well today.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver Grey

Leo (July 23 - August 23): You would like to slow down a bit and ask yourself what exactly you expect from your love life. You must be clear of your priorities and expectations from your partner in order to better understand your relations. The number of contacts will expand. You will complete your aim and objectives on time.

Tip: Go with your gut.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Deep Maroon

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): You are going to display a very eye-catching side to people who will love to be in your company. A love connection is very bright on the cards and the same is going to be very thrilling. You will have some differences of opinion with your boss. There will be some unnecessary arguments with people which may spoil your mood.

Tip: Take a pause and go with the flow.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Ivory White

Libra (September 24 - October 23): There is a lot of scope for improvement in your conduct today. You will have to get down to settling matters in a practical way. The good thing is that your loved one will support you wholeheartedly. You will receive encouraging news. But you may hurt the ego of some person. He/she may feel insulted and will try to take revenge.

Tip: Do what brings a smile to your face for that day.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): Dealing with ordinary matters is going to consume a lot of your time today. A bit of irritation may be experienced in dealing with your better half, but you are able to control yourself in time. Some guests may visit you. You will also get success in competitive and departmental exams. People will praise you.

Tip: Slow down and be kind to yourself.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Burgundy

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): A profound understanding will help you to grow and be comfortable with your mate. You would soon get rid of the uneasy feelings once you develop better understanding of your mate. Your economic position will be strong. Students will pay attention to their studies. You will get into a fight with someone for no reason. You may have an argument too.

Tip: Slow down and savour the sacred moment.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Mustard Yellow

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): You are not quite sure where you want this relationship to lead to and will therefore not be able to do your best to steer it well. There could however be some celebration in the evening. You will take your work seriously. Meeting with an influential person will open the way for your prosperous future. A long-time worry will get resolved.

Tip: Try to see things differently.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): You are likely to have a nice time ahead. Meeting new people would excite you as always and you will have a share of socialising. A romantic evening is very strongly indicated. You will work hard and get results accordingly. There will be stability in your financial condition. You will extend a helping hand towards weak and feeble people.

Tip: Put your peace first today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): Perhaps the time you spend with your lover is not enough to make him/her satisfied. There are already rumbling sounds in your relationship which deserve some attention at least. You will receive a good news from your workplace. It could be a big jump in your salary or a promotion. You need to be careful in dealing with people. You may be a victim of some conspiracy.

Tip: You have come a long way, so maintain the spirit.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Sea Green