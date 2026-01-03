Today's Horoscope, January 3, 2026: Check Your Zodiac Sign's Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Full Moon on your solar return chart will give amazing results. You will perform exceptionally well and will surprise everyone with your deeds. Your legal matters will also get resolved. It is an ideal time to establish new contracts and projects. You will get the desired success. You will reach extraordinary heights of your being.

Your efforts will also bring a lot of money. You will also get new job/business offers. You will also socialise a lot and will start attracting people to yourself. You will enjoy good bonding with your mate. Lovemates will like each other's company. You will be able to achieve an objective at work. You will also spend time with friends and share your feelings with them. You will also be able to settle your disputes. You will make new experiments in business and increase profits.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): This is the time when you can assess what you do exactly want from people. You are fascinated too. Intimacy with a past colleague is very much on the cards for you. Pray to God. Your belief in the Almighty will help you make the right decisions. Family will give you happiness and joy. Health is good.

Tip: Let peace guide your way.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): You will like always to want to have your own way, but your lover is less likely to agree this time. A minor discord could follow, ruining your mood of having fun and enjoyment as you have wanted to. Unemployed can expect good news. You will have financial gains. The day will bring happiness, peace and celebrations.

Tip: Slow down. It still counts.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Pale Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): You could find right love, and this would make you feel satisfied. You could want it to last longer than ever. This could be your prime goal, and you are well placed to make it happen. You will take interest in political matters and get to know and associate with people already in this field.

Tip: No need to rush forward.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Soft Yellow

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): Family or social pressure is going to be one of the main reasons to make you work. Sow new seeds and look forward to decent developments in your romantic life that have suffered quite a lot in recent times. You will be under stress. Your spouse will face health problems. You will try and meet goals, but destination will seem far.

Tip: Look out for gentle energy.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pearl White

Leo (July 23 - August 23): A visit to some religious function can open new avenues of romance for you. Meeting new people will widen the scope of identifying more compatible partners to look and celebrate. You will be inspired to take up new projects. They will motivate you to plan a new work strategy. Immense financial gains are indicated.

Tip: Let the truth be the guide of your system.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): Joyful feelings may remain for some time. You may however inadvertently offend your love mate much to his/her disappointment and may be required to spend a lot of time in patching work. You will require lot of patience to complete your tasks. You will keep yourself busy with social matters. And find a way out.

Tip: Let go of extra noise.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Cool Beige

Libra (September 24 - October 23): You may be remarkably charming when you want to. Now is the right time when you can put it to better use to attract and influence someone close to you. Someone you are interested in. Make sure you focus on your thoughts and efforts. No need to panic. You will have gains in your business/work.

Tip: Stay soft and keep inside clear.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Rose Pink

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): Deeper emotions may come to the surface, and you may feel you are troubling your mate with this, but you would be happy to know that he/she is a very good and accommodative companion. You will make plans to expand your business. Good amount of time will be spent preparing for an auspicious event.

Tip: Change does not happen overnight; be patient.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Deep Red

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): Enjoyable activities would consume much of your time, much to the delight of your mate who is also in a similar mood. You would like to work less and enjoy more today. People around you will appreciate your creativity. With little efforts things will turn into your favor. You will have name and fame.

Tip: Trust the way you are attracted to.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bright Orange

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): You would have to wait for the appropriate moment. The situation demands you set your priorities right in order to reap benefits both professionally as well as personally. Your lover may not be as patient as you might expect, so you will have to do this little expeditiously. You will be doing additional work. Lovers may face problems in their relationship. You will be perfectly healthy wise.

Tip: Slow down, value your rest.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dusty Brown

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): You will be heading for a pleasant day, especially in the evening. You may like to go out for a day long trip with your darling and spend some quality time with him/her. Matters of love remain wonderful. Life may take an unexpected turn. You will get promotion all of a sudden. Your name and fame will rise, which you never expected.

Tip: Credit all joy suspected and also their unknown whereabouts.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): Today you could follow your heart, and it will lead you to a new zone where you might find your dream person waiting for you. It will not even take you any longer to propose marriage. It is a good day for your personality and reputation in society. Your boss will be happy with your work. You will shift your focus on financial and family matters.

Tip: Stop, breathe, and just be.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Soft Blue