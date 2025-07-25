Today's Horoscope, July 25, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

The signs will witness different fortunes today, July 25, your health improvement, financial career and job gains. Some people get travel opportunities with the help of family and support. Leos might visit their maternal or hometown, while Virgos could receive some gains, which can be financial or property, but need to wait for a while. Libras are to be motivated with their fitness and health journeys, while Scorpios may see financial approvals from banks, in the form of a loan or insurance. Friday could bring more opportunities or sad news, so do not hesitate to face any tragedy. Be positive and face whatever comes today, but with patience.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): You have finally realised that diet and exercise are a must, and you especially need to take good care. Today, you may wish to eat something different. Your health may be on the upswing for those who have been unwell for some time now. Your parents or life partner will be your strongest support at this time. Avoid buying expensive items. You might be special to someone today, or you will be invited to a party or an event.

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): There is a strong possibility of receptivity and sensitivity in your love life. On the downside, your negativity may lead to mediocre results. You are a fire-fighter when it comes to other problems, but you can forget digging a well for your own home. A financial tip could bring good earnings in business. You will be pleased with the recent changes at home. A fun trip with friends is on the cards.

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): Some of your personal belongings are very dear to you. You may have to share them with someone else grudgingly. A mild pang of jealousy may kick in. But you are merely being protective of something very personal, so there is nothing wrong with that. Health recovery from illness will gain fast movement. Harmony at home will bring joy.

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): You will be in high spirits today. It is a favourable day to engage in household business, like gardening, cooking or even washing laundry. In the evening, work will be eclipsed by the pleasures of love. Your activities will help you to enhance your fitness. An income boost is expected, and good news from family will excite you.

Leo (July 23 - August 23): Time is one thing that you have in short change today. There is every possibility that you shall remain extremely busy. The tasks may be small, like writing a letter to revive old contacts, but it is important that you do them. Chances are that you may also end up giving a few interviews over the phone. Just remember that your ability to make things work and do your best makes you the prime candidate for organising and conducting urgent meetings. In short, a busy Friday for you.

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): Family matters will matter today. They hold more weight in your thoughts than everything else. Business will be good today. Spend the evening relaxing and chilling out. On the cards is a visit to a place of worship. A gift or inheritance could bring unexpected wealth.

Libra (September 24 - October 23): Your concern for your family surmounts. Today, you will fulfil your duties in all that you undertake. All good things begin at home, including your fortune and good luck. Also, today is the perfect day to start your fitness journey if you already plan to get back into shape. Your business might outperform a major competitor, and financial delay is likely, but you need to be patient. Someone close will deeply value your contributions.

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): A healthy and hectic day is in store for you today. You are likely to finish your pending tasks with new zeal. But the chaotic day will blossom into a fabulous evening when you hang out with your sweetheart. The health of a family member will show signs of improvement. Loan and credit approvals will likely be in the coming days. Friends and family will contribute to a delightful day. However, travellers should be cautious to avoid falling ill during trips.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): Be set to capture the flag and sing the victory song in whatever task you take up today. Your subordinates will need your support and motivation. At the end of the day, the icing on the cake would be the smile you take to bed. Changes in diet will improve your health and energy levels at work. Boosting income and hard work will gradually give you financial gains. International travel may be your next destination.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): The achievements of the day may make you feel like you were born to succeed in life. Yes, you will be successful in whatever you do today, even if you don’t try too hard for it. But it’s important that you at least take an initiative and not expect rewards to come for no reason. Make the most of the day, for fortune may not be as favourable tomorrow. Your friends and those you socialise with will praise you for your sterling qualities and powerful personality. Retailers and shopkeepers can expect strong profits. Guidance from a family elder may help resolve a marital issue.

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): You will prove yourself today by staying ahead of your rivals in all ways. You will conquer your frustrations and will soon be raring to go. Your pleasing demeanour endears you to others and you win admiration from all quarters. Activeness and good health care will ensure a better shape. Over-spending can affect your financial budget. Your creativity will be appreciated in your social circle. At home, it’s important to follow someone's advice to maintain harmony.

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): You probably jumped out of bed this morning, itching to talk to someone. And why not, since all your latent power of expression will spring out like a jack-in-the-box today. The pearls of wisdom you shower on people who are down-in-the-dumps today will make them feel good about their bluesy, taciturn selves. Friends and family will bring vibrance and joy to your surroundings. A chance to travel out of town or even abroad may arise. You might find yourself in the spotlight at a social event.

