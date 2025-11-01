Today's Horoscope, November 1, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Moon trine Sun on your solar return chart and it will give favorable results. You will get blessings from elders. And your relations with parents too will improve. You will take proper care of their needs. Family life will appear important to you. You will come closer to near and dear ones.

You will enjoy good times in family gathering with friends and family members. Your mate will be very accommodative, caring and understanding. Children will listen to you. And your siblings will give full respect. A new person will come into your life, and you will be involved in a cosy relation. Marriage prospects look good. You will have ample job opportunities. And could also go abroad. Financial position will remain stable and strong. You will develop good professional circle. Friends will help. You will remain loyal and trustworthy towards them.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): You will enjoy peace and harmony. You can plan on visiting a nearby place with your beloved as a gateway from routine. You will get all the support you need from him/her. You will get an award or reward from government organization. Housewives will complete their work efficiently and will have time for leisure too. Money and wealth will keep coming.

Tip: Progress over perfection always.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): Loyalty and persistence are going to pay off. The person you have been courting will surely succumb to your charms and both of you can look forward to a nice, bright future. You may lose your temper today. Welfare work will attract you. You will help poor and needy. You will remain within your limits in physical, emotional and financial matters.

Tip: Smile more, worry less today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): You would like to bring up the topic of marriage as you feel. You would like to settle down. Feelings of love are going to make you spend the day with your mate. You will go shopping with your spouse. And you will also make purchases as your budget allows. Your self-confidence will increase. And you will get lot of respect.

Tip: Calm mind brings clear answers

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): Love has to wait for the time being. You could be logging behind in your work life as you may just have to swallow this better pill and face the challenges with willpower. Go about your activities with confidence. Otherwise, you could hit a roadblock as some persons are jealous of your progress. Nothing to worry about.

Tip: Release old to welcome new.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Silver

Leo (July 23 - August 23): Your confidence level is going to increase as you perform well in your job. You are going to enjoy a wonderful romantic life today. You will have monetary gains. You will also spend your precious time in some good work. You will De very understanding and do something new at your office. Time will be spent in normal work.

Tip: Change brings growth, not loss.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Gold

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): You could find yourself in a position where you need to prove yourself. You will fight back to do so as it involves your mate. You will be Successful, and victory will be sweet. You will have difference of opinion with your bosses. Be humble and do not let your ego come in between, otherwise you may suffer.

Tip: Speak kindly to yourself today.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Libra (September 24 - October 23): A few tantrums from your love partner will make you toe the line, even though you may not want to and just follow instructions. You want to keep your over by your side at any cost. Financial condition will De favorable. But you will take help from a third person while taking an important decision. It will be beneficial For you.

Tip: New beginnings need your trust.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): Wisdom will dawn upon you after a bitter struggle to right a relationship that is going haywire. If you feel it is taking too long, you are likely to walk away without regret. You will try to understand the expectations that your partner has from you. Life is full of twists and turns. You will have to make decisions accordingly.

Tip: Strength shines through softness.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): It is going to be a pleasant day. Harmony is very much there. You might like to enjoy the simple pleasures of life with your mate like a picnic or a walk in the park. You will be finally secure. And will make an improvement in your lifestyle. Your personality will shine. You will make progress in your job.

Tip: Listen more, react less today.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Purple

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): You may not be in the right frame of mind and will need help from a close one to take an important decision. Don't feel ashamed of this, it is for your betterment. You will feel cheerful. You will also feel difference in life. The company of your closed ones is making you happy. Income will be good.

Tip: Delays lead to better doors.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Brown

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): Tension, trauma, and misunderstanding all can be expected today as you struggle to find your place in a relationship that is rocky. Have patience to make it work. Your creativity will be appreciated by one and all. You will also buy new clothes, jewelry, books and other expensive items. You will enjoy life fully.

Tip: Feel deeply, then let go.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): An emotional upheaval is indicated, and you would do well to settle everything there and then. You may not get the right moment later to get your point of view heard. You will get an opportunity for finance and investment. They will bring you gains. Moon will create peaceful atmosphere at home. Your health is good.

Tip: Stand firm in gentle faith.

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Colour: Sea Green