Today's Horoscope, November 11, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Moon trine Mars on your solar return chart and you will get very good results. You will work hard to get results which will take some time to come. You may need to put more effort into career/business. Students will also put in lot of effort to clear competitive exams. Your earnings will be good, and you will feel secure. But keep a check on your expenses. You will also plan to buy a new vehicle or house.

You will also enjoy wonderful bond-ing with your partner and will get his/her support. There will be joy and cheer in family ties. You will also get good support from your siblings. Those who are unmarried will plan to get married. Business-related trips will keep you busy. You will also meet lot of influential people who will help you a lot. The doors of destiny are opening for you. You will make progress.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): If you are more open with your lover about something that is bothering you, you will get all the help you need. Your bond is going to strengthen with this person. You will be relaxed. You can also start a new business. The students will focus on their studies, while youth will try to do best in interviews. They will get success in securing a job.

Tip: Trust your first quiet thought.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): Falling in love will give a new meaning to your life and you just feel life is beautiful. There is every chance of making a marriage proposal to this new person. Don't run blindly after money. During this time, you will do important work. Afternoon will be favorable. You will complete all the household chores with priority, and the pending work in office.

Tip: Breathe, release, and observe.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Cream

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): Positive changes will infuse new life into your love relations. Both of you will do your best and come out successful in cementing this relationship with much stronger ties. You will love to work peacefully with concentration. Finance will be needed in business. But you will be able to arrange it.

Tip: Wait for your energy to return.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): You can go on a trip with your lover to spend some time together. Your beloved could point out a few faults to you so you will have to do your best to pacify him/her. You will make progress in business. You will go somewhere and share your feelings with beloved and loved ones. There will be an opportunity to move forward in financial matters.

Tip: Silence shows what words hide.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pearl White

Leo (July 23 - August 23): Anger can be detrimental to this relationship. This is not a very promising time for your romance as you tend to be in the mood to bicker and find fault with your beloved. You will acquire knowledge and new skills. Guests will arrive at your home. You will be busy in reception. New job/business offers will come.

Tip: Face the truth without fear.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Gold

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): Avoid being too dominating or your affair could suffer. Helping your love partner and being more encouraging in general is going to go a long way in sustaining your love. The job offer you were waiting for is expected anytime. It will make you enthusiastic. You will experience mental peace and feel relaxed.

Tip: Let peace lead your choices.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Soft Green

Libra (September 24 - October 23): It will be a wonderful day for you. A balanced attitude will bring success. The decisions taken with a cool mind will bring good results in your work field. Money inflow will be continuous. You will undertake your responsibilities in your domestic life and will fulfill them. Your siblings will keep supporting you. You will share nice relations with your parents.

Tip: Progress can be quiet and rough.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): Today you will be in search of something new in your life and will finally find it also. This will bring you immense satisfactio and joy. It will give you the inspiration to do good work. And you will excel in your field. This positive change will be welcomed by one and all. Lady luck will smile on you. A beautiful person will come into your life. Your financial position too will improve.

Tip: Honour what matters to you.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Deep Maroon

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): It is going to be an amazing day. Love will not desert you this time. You will get involved with a person working in your office. He/she is going to be a charming person with refined tastes. Your whole approach towards life will change. You will have an internal energy, and you will accomplish some big tasks.

Tip: Let emotions come, then go.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Mustard Yellow

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): There will be some favorable news regarding progress of your children in studies. They will excel in their field. This will bring additional joy for you. You will also complete your work in your office. And will not be discouraged by difficult situations. Your dignity and prestige too will increase. Financial position will remain good.

Tip: Choose what truly fits your path.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Charcoal Grey

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): Today you will be happy to get a good news. You will enjoy good bonding with your mate. Thus, your personal relations will blossom. You will get mental satisfaction. Your financial position will be excellent. You will thus establish a balance between doing work with proficiency and taking strong decisions. You will come out as a winner.

Tip: Let go to grow further.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): Today you will be little dejected and downcast. You will be unable to work hard and will feel lethargic. Some person might not agree with your proposal. Your feelings will get hurt. But your personal life will be wonderful. You will get along well with family members and friends. This will help you in overcoming your problems.

Tip: Trust movement, not full clarity.

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Colour: Aqua Blue