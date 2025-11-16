Today's Horoscope, November 16, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Today’s horoscope highlights the opportunities and challenges for each zodiac sign. Whether it’s career, love, or personal growth, let the stars guide you.

Aries (March 21 – April 20)

You will be highly ambitious and work hard to fulfill your professional goals. The key to success is adopting a realistic, practical, and disciplined approach towards work and commitments. This period brings excellent opportunities for people in show business, beauty culture, and related fields. Your ability to express yourself and solve problems is enhanced. Professionally, there will be significant expenses as well as financial gains from foreign business associates.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

Taurus (April 21 – May 21)

The planetary configuration brings a desire for love, harmony, and peace into your life. Personal and professional relationships are loving, stable, and harmonious. You may overcome your fear of taking risks, which will bring success in competitive exams and interviews. This is a good week for financial undertakings involving electronics, technology, the arts, and group activities. Learning new things becomes your passion.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Brown

Gemini (May 22 – June 21)

This period brings financial benefits and is favorable for long-term investments. You will impress others with your communication skills, inspiring them to trust you. Self-confidence and decisive action are highlighted. You instinctively know the right course of action in adverse situations. You will be responsible, hardworking, and serious about finances and romantic relationships.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

Cancer (June 22 – July 22)

Your courage and confidence will keep your hopes alive. You can take on difficult tasks, resolve complicated issues, and connect with unapproachable people at work. Increased energy and renewed confidence favor you now. Make the best use of this time and channel your energy wisely. Problems may be overcome through bravery, self-assertion, and directness. A bit of self-focus will help you. You are highly motivated to make money, enhancing your drive for new financial projects.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Green

Leo (July 23 – August 23)

You achieve success as you excel in your work. Attend to professional, personal, and material aspects during this time. You interact with people in positions of power and authority with grace and diplomacy. Your unorthodox way of thinking brings appreciation from seniors and peers. A dreamy and philosophical outlook opens your heart to new experiences. Strong relationships are likely to grow and transform this week.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Virgo (August 24 – September 22)

Self-confidence and quick action are highlighted. A strong positive feeling toward your beloved encourages you to do something new, unusual, and pleasantly surprising. Your personal charm and charisma help you navigate complicated situations. You instinctively know the right course of action in most situations, which benefits you when faced with opposition.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Libra (September 23 – October 23)

Your domestic and career needs are fulfilled. New ideas and concepts you introduce at work will be appreciated. You may experience an intoxicating romance and openly express your feelings to your loved one. At work, you may take up new assignments and projects that bring creativity and innovation. Your inner hopes and desires come to the forefront as you handle your responsibilities with a realistic and practical mindset.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Purple

Scorpio (October 24 – November 22)

You may feel introspective and reserved. This is a good time to organize your workplace and equip it with the latest tools and infrastructure. Doing so will help you achieve your professional goals with greater efficiency. This is an exciting period as new professional and business opportunities come your way. Your communication and presentation style earn accolades from influential people. Your actions and emotions remain balanced, making you just, fair, and generous in family and work situations.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Sagittarius (November 23 – December 21)

You work hard to handle business ventures and collaborations. You may take up assignments that require extra effort and networking to complete successfully. Your attempts to reach out to new people will be accepted, though cautiously. You find success in foreign matters. Expenditure rises, but you also make a strong impact on business associates through hard work and creative ideas.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Silver

Capricorn (December 22 – January 20)

You are practical, hardworking, and helpful in personal and professional matters. You find it easier to express your individuality, even if it means changing careers or jobs. You spend quality time on hobbies that reflect your unique personality. You are more willing to adapt to new ideas and situations. Creative solutions come naturally to you. Health remains good as you are filled with positive energy.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Pink

Aquarius (January 21 – February 18)

Responsibilities and workload increase, and adopting a realistic, practical, and disciplined approach becomes essential. This is a favorable week for people in finance, stocks, law, and management. Your ability to express yourself and solve problems is enhanced. Students in creative fields and performing arts will experience positive results. Financially, there are both outflows and gains.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

The desire for love, harmony, and peace becomes strong. You are powerful, energetic, and transformative during this period. You make a mark at your workplace and gain recognition from associates. This phase brings socializing, romance, and stability at work. Love, friendship, and relationships are emphasized. Students need to work hard and put in extra effort for upcoming exams. You make the best use of your knowledge and skills, guided by wisdom. You may take your hobbies and talents more seriously now.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron