Today's Horoscope, November 20, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

New Moon on your solar return chart will give amazing results. You will be strong-willed and determined to complete your tasks. You will be capable of removing all obstacles from your path. You will be able to finish the tasks you undertake with ease. You will be able to achieve your goals. You will be highly ambitious and will not allow anyone to dominate in your work. You will be fond of reading, writing and travelling. Your leadership qualities will come to the fore. Your investment will bring good results.

You will also have monetary gains. New job/business offers will keep coming. You will also fall in love with a person known to you. Marriage is indicated. You will also enjoy lot of unforgettable times with your family members. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. Your projects will be completed on time.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): Falling in love will give a new meaning to your life and you just feel life is beautiful. There is every chance of making a marriage proposal to this new person. Don't run blindly after money. During this time, you will do an important work. The afternoon will be favorable. You will complete all the household chores with priority, and the pending work in the office.

Tip: Treat yourself like someone precious.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Coral

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): Positive changes will infuse new life into your love relations. Both of you will do your best and come out successful in cementing this relationship with much stronger ties. You will love to work peacefully with concentration. Don't run blindly after money. During this time, you will do some important work. Finance will be needed in business.

Tip: Peace follows after letting go.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Mint Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): You can go on a trip with your lover to spend some time together. Your beloved could point out a few faults to you so you will have to do your best to pacify him/her. You will make progress in business. You will go somewhere and share your feelings with beloved and loved ones. There will be an opportunity to move forward in financial matters.

Tip: Growth lives in your gentle shifts.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): Anger can be detrimental to this relationship. This is not a very promising time for your romance as you tend to be in the mood to bicker and find fault with your beloved. You will acquire knowledge and new skills. Guests will arrive at your home. You will be busy in reception. New job/business offers will come

Tip: Water your soul with kindness daily.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pearl White

Leo (July 23 - August 23): There could be a threat to your romance when your relatives start interfering too much. However, you are strong in your love and will manage quite nicely. You will be disturbed due to hurdles in your work. And could lose your temper too. It will affect your health so be careful and pay attention to your health.

Tip: Feel fully before you respond wisely.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Gold

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): Avoid being too dominating or your affair could suffer. Helping your love partner and being more encouraging in general is going to go a long way in sustaining your love. The job offer you were waiting for is expected anytime. It will make you enthusiastic. You will experience mental peace and feel relaxed.

Tip: Trust what discomfort is revealing now.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Libra (September 24 - October 23): It will be a wonderful day for you. A balanced attitude will bring success. The decisions taken with a cool mind will bring good results in your work field. Money inflow will be continuous. You will undertake your responsibilities in your domestic life and will fulfill them. Your siblings will keep supporting you. You will share nice relations with your parents.

Tip: Choose inner balance before outer harmony

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): Today you will be in search of something new in your life and will finally find it also. This will bring you immense satisfaction and joy. It will give you the inspiration to do good work. And you will excel in your field. This positive change will be welcomed by one and all. Lady luck will smile on you. A beautiful person will come into your life. Your financial position too will improve.

Tip: Every pause hides a hidden push.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): It is going to be an amazing day. Love will not desert you this time. You will get involved with a person working in your office. He/she is going to be a charming person with refined tastes. Your whole approach towards life will change. You will have internal energy, and you will accomplish some big tasks.

Tip: Ground yourself through simple, quiet moments.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): There will be wonderful bonding that you will share with your beloved today. He/she will exhibit true feelings for you. You will become emotional and reciprocate in a similar manner. Both of you will come closer. Positive incidents will occur. God's blessings will be on you. You will perform well in your job too. And will make a lasting impression on your colleagues.

Tip: Stability is already growing beneath you.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Charcoal Grey

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): Today you will be happy on getting a good news. You will enjoy good bonding with your mate. Thus, your personal relations will blossom. You will get mental satisfaction. Your financial position will be excellent. You will thus establish a balance between doing work with proficiency and taking strong decisions. You will come out as a winner.

Tip: Let stillness be part of your strength.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Aqua Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): Today you will be little dejected and downcast. You will be unable to work hard and will feel lethargic. Some person might not agree with your proposal. Your feelings will get hurt. But your personal life will be wonderful. You will get along well with family members and friends. This will help you in overcoming your problems.

Tip: Your quiet power speaks the loudest.

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Colour: Lavender