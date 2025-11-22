Today's Horoscope, November 22, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Moon square Saturn on your solar return chart and will give mixed results. You will make dedicated efforts to complete tasks that have been stalled. There will be an end to the misunderstanding with your business partner. Your relationship with your spouse will also get better. There can be some new business contracts. The tide of time is favourable. You will be blessed with wonderful health and confidence.

You will also fulfil your obligations with diligence. There are full chances of getting fame and respect. You will be busy with your studies and get success in exams and interviews. You will achieve the goals that you have set for yourself. The marriage of a family member will get fixed. Keep control over your words. You will get support from friends and family members. You will make profits in your business with your intelligence and wisdom. Irrespective of any situation, you will be able to find positive in them.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): The day can start on a rather happy note as you will get a good job opening all of a sudden. It will lift your spirits and make everyone in your family happy and cheerful. You will be creative and imaginative. You will be attending an entertainment activity. You will try to do everything positively to help someone by understanding the needs of that person.

Tip: Focus only where it counts.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): Take charge of any untoward situation and get it under control with your tact and wisdom. There is a lot of passion between you two lovers, and this helps tide you over many things. Within yourself, you will feel emptiness and frustration. Perhaps you need to look around yourself and need to change your attitude.

Tip: Don’t follow noise over meaning.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Earth Brown

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): Good compatibility with your mate puts you on a plane of happiness. You would like to make a trip to a romantic place. Financially, you will be sound and can enjoy the comforts of life. You will have arguments with your colleagues. Do not trust others in property matters. Explore the significance of life.

Tip: Rest is also progress.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): You are on the lookout for an ideal partner, and you can meet this person at a social gathering. The magic of love will soon shine through, and you are going to be ecstatic about this. You will be in a dilemma. There will be some emptiness in life. You need to become more proactive and interact a lot more with people.

Tip: Don’t hold back your happiness.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Lemon Yellow

Leo (July 23 - August 23): Your love affair is getting more serious by the day. You would like to enter wedlock soon but it is possible that you could face some opposition from one of your family members. Your business will prosper and flourish. There may be some important results related to career at this time. You can spend more than required.

Tip: Comparison dims your true glow.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Gold

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): You could enter a new relationship with a lot of hope. Fears of the past will disappear. Your partner will provide you with a lot of care and support and make sure you are always comfortable. You will get chance to enhance your beauty and personality. You will be busy with yoga, meditation, exercise and prayers.

Tip: Progress comes in small pieces.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Libra (September 24 - October 23): You enjoy your mate's company not only for the romance but also the stimulating ideas and schemes. Take time off from work to visit a nearby place. This will be an enjoyable time. You will be full of zeal and enthusiasm and make important changes in the house. Your exams results will be favorable.

Tip: Change direction when needed.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Blush Pink

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): There will be harmony in your romantic life. Both of you love each other's company and spend a lot of time together. You might also think of starting a family soon. Income will increase. You will achieve your targets. You will also return to your roots. The desire to do something new in life will be fulfilled.

Tip: Gentle spaces deserve soft hearts.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Deep Maroon

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): You will get ample opportunity to form a love relationship that will be a roller coaster ride. You can spend a lot of money also on keeping your mate in a happy mood. Time will be favorable. Expand the social circle. You will spend most of the time with friends. It is a nice day. You will be offered a job.

Tip: Trust your learned wisdom.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): New hope arises in this relationship. You have solved the problems of the past and can now look forward to enjoying a good time. A long-distance journey can be made. You will meet some influential people. You will be in some good company and will enjoy it. Keep the economic side strong.

Tip: Quiet power is still power.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Charcoal

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): You are ready to commit yourself to a serious relationship and this makes you popular among the opposite sex. You have plans for getting married. You could be meeting your dream mate. Family life will run at normal pace. You will complete your work with complete diligence. You will get respect from colleagues.

Tip: Choose aligned over impressive.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cyan Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): There is lot of bonding between you two and this intimacy is so desired by both. Towards the evening, you can go on an outing, and this will be a fun time. Students will get success in exams. You will have financial gains. It will be the victory indicator day in government work. You will communicate well.

Tip: Reclaim yourself with quiet strength.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Soft Purple