Today's Horoscope, November 24, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Moon semi-sextile Mars on your solar return chart and it will give fantastic results. You will face an uphill task. The situation in the work front will be full of ups and downs. Even your opponents and enemies will be active. But you will get full support from your peers and bosses. In the end, you will be the winner.

You will also get promoted in your job and your business too will flourish. You will also have monetary gains. You will also get lot of joy and bliss in marital life. Lovebirds will come closer to each other and also plan to get married. Your brother/sister will also support you a lot. Your property disputes with your brothers will also get resolved. If you are working in a partnership, keep an eye on your partner. Business-related trips will prove beneficial.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): If you are unattached, expect a lot of happenings. You may want to get engaged and look forward to a period of bliss, making big plans for the future with your much cherished love partner. You will have financial gains. A job offer will come all of a sudden. There will be a tendency towards specific work. You will go on an outing withyour family.

Tip: Integrity keeps life balanced.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Copper

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): You are looking for someone who has the same emotional plans as you. As luck would have it, such a person is very likely to come your way, and you are going to realize that this is just the right person for you. There are chances of earning good money. You will get success in work with a little bit of effort. Your popularity too will rise.

Tip: Truth builds lasting peace.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): Both career and romance are going to pick up, making you a very busy person. The idea of commitment is going to cross your mind, and things will flow rather nicely towards that direction. Property disputes would get settled with the help of meditation. You will sign a business deal. Health will be okay.

Tip: Calm begins with control.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Canary Yellow

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): On the romantic front, you would like to start with a clean slate. The past is gone, and you do not want to dwell much on it. You will get the chance to meet a number of potential mates. You will work hard and will also get the results accordingly. There will be stability in your financial condition. You will earn well.

Tip: Small moves make big change.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Pearl White

Leo (July 23 - August 23): You will enjoy a good mental wavelength with someone new. You would like to begin dating this person and the stars are on your side. Life is going to take on hues of romance. You will enjoy a well-settled, quiet life but your all routine will be duly maintained to give you much peace and satisfaction. You will have monetary gains.

Tip: Space restores your strength.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Burnt Orange

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): You would like to move ahead quickly as you feel you have been strengthening emotionally for quite some time. You will be more open about your feelings as this is going to help you a lot. You will receive a good news from somewhere. It will make you feel good and positive atmosphere around you will be cheerful.

Tip: Simplicity brings quiet joy.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Mint Green

Libra (September 24 - October 23): You may go through a challenging time as your mate is being difficult more than ever before. You could also face financial worries, adding to the already existing tension. But you will not give up. Your gentle nature and intelligence will help you in overcoming all the problems that you were facing in your life.

Tip: Self-acceptance brings power.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Coral Pink

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): Travel, parties and socialising are on the cards. You are going to meet a number of people and can get attracted quite quickly. You could begin to feel love growing for one of these new friends. For students it is a very good phase. They will get unprecedented success in their efforts. You will be full of confidence.

Tip: Rest with awareness today.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): Get ready to reach a new level in romance. There will be lots of opportunities for love coming your way. It is going to be a time of excitement and some new friendships being made. Your attempt to acquire knowledge will be successful. You will have sharp memory and thus gain in your study ultimately.

Tip: Choose peace before proving.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): You could turn rather possessive about your partner as your love gets more serious. You want a long-term commitment after all and all are going to work towards making it happen that way. You will have a swell time with your family. You will also make new contacts overseas. You will have new sources of income.

Tip: Every sunrise resets your story.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Steel Grey

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): There could be a trouble brewing in this relationship. Both of you want to have your way and a clash of egos is on the cards. One of you have to give way for any progress to be made. You will receive some important phone calls or e-mails etc. It may be a good news about your work or business' progress.

Tip: Move at your soul’s rhythm.

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Colour: Sapphire Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): You could think of proposing to a person of your liking today. Luck is favoring you. You will be busy with your business meetings. This is high time to recover your money given as loan. May go out to a hotel or restaurant and enjoy sumptuous meals with your family. Those in politics and media will shine.

Tip: Meaning matters more than praise.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Lilac