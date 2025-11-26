Today's Horoscope, November 26, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Moon semi-square Saturn on your solar return chart and it will give you mixed results for the whole year. You will have vision to excel at your workplace. But competitors will make life tough for you. But you will not give up. Your peers will support you fully. Even your bosses will encourage you. Ultimately, you will be able to execute all your plans. Financial position will be good. But mounting expenses will be a cause of worry.

The health of elders in the family will also worry you. You will enjoy perfect bonding with your mate. He/she will be accommodating, caring and understanding. You will also make plans to buy some property. An auspicious function will take place in the family. Your social stature will rise, and you will be honoured at a major function. You would like to go on a fun-filled vacation with your family. Faith in God will increase.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): You know the art of conversation, but very seldom you show your mastery over it. Today is the day when you can sweep your lover off his/her feet with your smart and charming approach. There will be good news to cheer you from the workplace. You will be able to execute all your ideas perfectly to your satisfaction.

Tip: Depth creates real connection.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Crimson Red

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): A great day when your communication skills will be best and it will uplift the morale of your partner. You may like to gift something luxurious, and this can be a vehicle also. A romantic evening is on the cards. You will be facing challenges at your workplace. And your bosses can appear to be unhappy with some work-related matters that require complete attention.

Tip: Growth loves gentle timing.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): Do not be in a hurry to discuss that issue which has been a source of inconvenience in the past. At the same time, negativity in your romance can be resolved amiably. A wonderful evening awaits you. You will remain in good health. And your sources of income will be good. Job offers too can come.

Tip: Be real, not rehearsed.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Lemon Yellow

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): You might come across someone unexpectedly and that would be the beginning of a new romance altogether. They say marriages are made in heaven but for romance you need planet earth which is on your side. You will be having good time with your colleagues and will work in the office in team spirit with a new vision.

Tip: Move in your own time.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Powder Blue

Leo (July 23 - August 23): Don't get worked up if your partner refuses your proposal flatly. You can be assured of good results if you reframe your thoughts and express them in the right way as your partner had expected earlier. There will be an auspicious function at your workplace. It will be lavish and on a good scale.

Tip: Clarity wins over speed.

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Colour: Burnt Gold

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): If planning to propose, then today is the right day. No need to hold your horses any longer. Go ahead with a balanced approach and your effort will not go unrewarded. Family will also be on your side. You will be having amazing time with your friends and loved ones. Time will be spent in laughter and joy.

Tip: Take guidance, not orders.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Libra (September 24 - October 23): Be aware of two situations which may be difficult to resolve, one is disagreement with your partner, and the other is doubt. If you are unfortunately caught in a love triangle then, you have to come out of it. There will be an increase in your income. And you will get support from your seniors and impress everyone at the workplace.

Tip: Expect quiet magic today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): It is going to be a nice day. And you may choose to go on an outing with your mate. You will get a chance to enjoy yourself together and make plans for the future. Your relationship will be very important for you in every manner. And you will be able to adjust the synergy between the office and the house well.

Tip: Change is a form of courage

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): A small argument can escalate if you do not stop it in time. Being more practical in your approach to love and dealing with issues as and when they arise can be beneficial to both of you. You will perform exceptionally well at your workplace. This will increase your name and fame. You can also go on a short business trip.

Tip: Boundaries speak louder than words.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Teal

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): There could be some disappointment caused due to lack of communication which could result in great deal of bitterness. Try to better this to experience overall enjoyment. You will be lucky in matters of money and finances. Your investments will yield rich dividends. This will make your financial position stable and strong.

Tip: Silent growth is still progress.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Charcoal Grey

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): Good news awaits you today. Expect good prospects to come your way. You are likely to want to settle down soon and think of raising a family. Today you will come in contact with an influential person. It may be a businessperson or politician. This will enhance your stature, and your respect too will increase.

Tip: Enoughness is your superpower.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): You could be given more responsibility on the professional level. One of your colleagues can try and get closer to you and you are probably going to like it. You will get better job opportunities and can start a new project too. You will also come in contact with an influential person who will help you.

Tip: Live what you believe.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Soft Lavender