Today's Horoscope, November 29, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Moon trine Mercury on your solar return chart and it will give excellent results. You will be a man with a vision. Your unique personality will be your biggest plus. It is time to shape your ideas into reality. Your trusted people will give you full support. You will have monetary gains.

Money and wealth will keep coming. Work-related trips will keep you busy. You will get good results for your hard work. Enemies and opponents will hover over you but will not get much success. Your romantic life is going to be wonderful. You will also plan to get married. Your elders will keep blessing you.

You will plan for some big projects and get success too. You will also meet lot of influential people and will be able to get your work done. Those who want to settle abroad can plan to do so. You will feel new energy within you.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): There will be lot to celebrate today. You and your partner will have a good time with your friends today. There is every likelihood of making a marriage proposal also now. You will focus on your work. Your relationship with family members will strengthen. Your financial condition will be good.

Tip: Nourishment is a form of effort.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Clay Orange

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): It is likely that you will have to spend time away from your lover. This could make you somewhat unhappy, but you will look forward to being together later. You will buy new items for your house. You will also enjoy worldly pleasures. Many plans will occur to you, and you will make an outline of them.

Tip: Go at the pace that’s yours.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Blush Pink

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): Financial gain is going to put you in a nice mood. You will be in a position to spend lavishly on your lover. You might end up buying a very expensive gift for him/her also. You will develop your own self. You will have the desire to learn something new. You will perform well in your job and get promoted.

Tip: Small wins deserve big joy.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Lemon Yellow

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): You might have to make the best of a bad situation. Work activities will also keep you busy. In romance don't expect too much excitement, it will be a routine day. You will take part in meetings. Enemies will be unable to harm you. You will be sensitive and aware about your work. And do the needful.

Tip: Let your growth speak for you

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Teal

Leo (July 23 - August 23): You are going to have a lot of enjoyment. There will be socializing, and you always enjoy meeting people. With your mate by your side, all is going to be well. Moon will bring in lot of luck and grace. You will earn lot of money. You will also be respected for your honesty. You will move forward with lot of confidence in business.

Tip: Value-aligned choices bring peace.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Gold

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): Some situation can arise which will make you edgy. Is it that your love is beginning to fade? This could be a period when you are besieged with fears of being left alone. You will have great determination and strong will power to face obstacles. New things will be bought for the house. You will lead a balanced life.

Tip: Grace grows in gentle spaces.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pearl Grey

Libra (September 24 - October 23): You will be very happy with your love mate. Joyful time will be spent together, and you will just want more and more. It is right time to make future plans. Plans for something new will be made. There will be lot of progress in business. You need not take unnecessary tension about health. All is fine.

Tip: Be your own best guide.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Slate Blue

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): A lot of patience is needed on your part to deal with problem which will come all of a sudden. You may want to take risks which are not required at this stage. You will find yourself cheerful. You will take some loans too. You will plan to buy a house. You will get success in your field of work. You have new hopes for future.

Tip: Truth brings forward motion.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): You could remain tied with professional activities. You may face some tension on this account in your romantic life as less time spent with your beloved might cause a little friction. New resources of income will open. Students will be successful. There will be favorable conditions for business and work.

Tip: Inner peace deserves your loyalty.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): You will get active in making plans for the future both on the professional as well as personal level. You will wonder if this is the right time to commit yourself. You will enjoy worldly time with your friends. Your work will be appreciated. Your expectations and hopes will be fulfilled. Your personality will develop.

Tip: Depth over distraction brings joy.

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Colour: Cocoa Brown

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): You could fall in love with someone in your professional life. A rather unexpected meeting can lead to this. This is the takeoff of a big and exciting romance. There will be sweetness in your marital relations. Your relationship with parents will be good. You will enjoy togetherness with your children. They will listen to you.

Tip: New actions rewrite old stories.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Frost Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): The best plans you make may not come to light as most of them are just a shot in the dark. Extra expenditure may be incurred on some new plans you make. Your dilemma and rest will be overcome. You will be full of energy. You will have the power to make even a difficult task possible and successful too.

Tip: Boundaries bring emotional balance.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lavender Mist