Today's Horoscope, November 30, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

AriesMarch21April20

The planetary configuration this week indicates that your efforts, confidence and courage bring success in monetary gains, and your energy increases for projects at work. Your job environment is teeming with activity. You take small yet sure steps towards your financial goals. Domestic relationships and the home environment tend to be harmonious and peaceful. Children may need more discipline than they previously did. You may find your children at an age that requires more attention and or structure.

LuckyNumber: 18

LuckyColour: Grey

TaurusApril21May21

Some of you may have to make some critical decisions due to situations in your life that force you to make definitive choices. They could even be between career and family goals. Some of you may be promoted or your career will take a new direction. The challenge is to find a healthy balance to improve home life, while at the same time tending to your career needs. Romantic and personal relations would be more practical than fun. For some, a romantic relationship stabilizes and becomes more serious as you look at it with a long term perspective.

LuckyNumber: 11

LuckyColour: Golden

Gemini May 22 June 21

New friendships are likely to emerge during this time, supportive and easygoing ones. Happiness and fulfillment through the expansion of your mind, widening your social circle, travel, and connections to people of a different cultural background than you are indicated. Your position of power and authority is maintained despite many changes all around. Do not allow personal feelings to influence professional decisions. An opportunity or investment to make quick gains is on the cards but analyze data at hand before you invest.

LuckyNumber: 22

LuckyColour: Brown

Cancer June 22 July 22

You would be blessed with good health, love in relationships and harmony at the workplace. You give and receive affection and love from friends and relatives. You connect with old friends and business associates. Being open and receptive, you attract opportunities which hitherto seemed out of reach. You desire to learn and improve on your practical skills. Realistic levels of optimism and confidence are with you that enable you to quicken the pace at your workplace. Tension could run high and reach an emotional peak. Do not get carried away without first getting the facts.

LuckyNumber: 17

LuckyColour: Red

Leo July 23 August 23

Your social life is likely to increase and bring you in contact with more influential, powerful people who could prove to be helpful as they extend a helping hand. Matters related to universities, higher education, organized religion, publishing, legal affairs, and foreign interests proceed smoothly. This is an excellent time to seek advanced training or to further your education. Happiness and fulfillment through close friendships and relationships is indicated. Your idealistic nature is stimulated.

LuckyNumber: 9

LuckyColour: White

Virgo August 24 September 22

The planetary combination this week tends to change your outlook on life, perhaps stimulated by travel. Some changes in your social circle have been occurring, and this brings about a new awareness. You are more determined to achieve your personal goals and are more strategic in the manner you go about doing so. New responsibilities are likely to present themselves and you would take them more seriously. New projects excite you but remember that bringing them to a completion is just as important.

LuckyNumber: 8

LuckyColour: Silver

Libra September 23 October 23

This phase brings money matters into focus for you. You would adopt a realistic approach to business and finance. Career and vocational issues may benefit from the increased clarity you possess. Much of your energy will be applied to vocational achievement and professional activities. The desire for some form of recognition and financial success is more intense. Being part of a community or circle of friends and building your social network is important to you currently. You look to networking to leverage your contacts.

LuckyNumber: 7

LuckyColour: Saffron

Scorpio October 24 November 22

This phase is good for money, status and enhancing your standing this week. Your entire focus shifts in this direction. You take on new responsibilities but enjoy the challenges it presents. Your belief systems and personal philosophies are especially important to you, but do not often coincide with your methods. This dichotomy will inculcate new attitudes towards finances and social relationships before you strike a balance. It is an excellent time for travel, higher education and communications. The family is supportive and helps you look at the larger picture.

LuckyNumber: 6

LuckyColour: Yellow

Sagittarius November 23 December 21

You may feel the need to be appreciated by family members and the need for togetherness with others this week. Events are such that you move towards a more objective approach towards your life, and you cultivate true friendships. It is a time when you need to let go of things that no longer serve their purpose and hold on to things that have a future. You would express your sympathetic and compassionate side. Others might find you less sociable, as you are busier than ever and you focus on your activities and your needs.

LuckyNumber: 4

LuckyColour: Beige

Capricorn December 22 January 20

You would be able to express a greater level of sensitivity and sensibility in personal and professional relations this week. You encounter people who are very considerate and understanding and are also likely to form relationships with people based on a deep level of mutual appreciation and understanding for each other. You are in touch with your more sensitive and spiritual qualities. You must maintain a positive attitude and face life in a positive way. Communications from overseas are hopeful and exciting as business opportunities are extended to you.

LuckyNumber: 5

LuckyColour: Green

Aquarius January 21 February 18

You feel on top of things in domestic issues and spend quality time with people you care about and in activities that are rejuvenating. You tend to be traditional and restrictive in family matters and may have to face opposition from younger ones. It is time to expand your social circle and to make more contact with groups and friends. Your unselfishness and willingness to listen will help boost your magnetic appeal. Your professional skills, wisdom and craft are appreciated and fresh opportunities for expansion are made available to you.

LuckyNumber: 2

LuckyColour: Maroon

Pisces February 19 March 20

Business projects and associations are opening and widening your horizons, so you need to think expansively this week. Your financial situation looks promising if you manage it well on your own rather than place trust upon others. You are generous with friends and loving in family situations. You come across as especially smooth, and your good nature is bound to attract some attention. A business venture could be gainful if you are willing to lend it some energy. You are involved in multiple tools of creativity that you possess. A gentle and softer approach can resolve an old conflict this week.

LuckyNumber: 1

LuckyColour: Magenta