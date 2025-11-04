Today's Horoscope, November 4, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Rough start to the work week? Don’t worry — it’s likely just a brief setback. Good news on the career front may be on the way. When times feel challenging, looking to your stars can help you stay optimistic. Here are your astrological predictions for November 4, 2025.

Aries

Little trips bring happy memories. Smart money use pays off. Career choices look promising. Family moments strengthen bonds. Rentals give steady returns. Studies feel motivating.

Lucky Colour - Green

Lucky Number -27

Taurus

Work flows smoothly. Good energy supports you. Luck boosts finances. Parents encourage you. Property deals look positive. Travel brings inspiring experiences.

Lucky Colour - Maroon

Lucky Number - 5

Gemini

Family views may clash. Flexible planning helps career. Be careful with lending. Property matters need patience. Staying active feels good. Studies move steadily.

Lucky Colour - Brown

Lucky Number - 24

Cancer

Healthy eating eases minor issues. Money supports luxuries. Work feels manageable. Family brings cheer. Trip planning is easy. Rentals may profit.

Lucky Colour - Blue

Lucky Number - 17

Leo

Property needs small fixes. Smart risks help wealth. Reflection calms emotions. Leadership tests you. Elderly talks bring comfort. Luxury stays may disappoint.

Lucky Color -Yellow

Lucky Number - 6

Virgo

Work grows through global links. Skipping meals may slow you. Money may arrive unexpectedly. Family brings joy. Short trips uplift. Studies feel exciting.

Lucky Color - Black

Lucky Number - 41

Libra

Savings grow well. Trackers help routines. Clear plans aid career. Sibling boosts mood. Trips are fun. Safe property files prevent issues.

Lucky Color - Pink

Lucky Number - 8

Scorpio

Work transitions go well. Meditation improves focus. Shared profits help finances. Relative’s care warms you. Insurance eases travel changes. Property deals favor you. Studies inspire growth.

Lucky Color - Magenta

Lucky Number - 27

Sagittarius

Family duties feel heavy but sharing helps. Patience improves work ties. Health is strong. Review EMIs. Sudden travel thrills. Office rentals may help business. Learning feels joyful.

Lucky Color - Orange

Lucky Number - 48

Capricorn

Study struggles improve with effort. Post-illness care helps recovery. Loan repayment strengthens future. Work networking is slow but meaningful. Minor family issues resolve. Road trips delight. Property needs patience.

Lucky Color - White

Lucky Number - 1

Aquarius

Planning reduces work stress. Energy drops without movement. Pay delays need budgeting. Parent gives comfort. Travel tools help. Home office boosts productivity. Studies feel inspiring.

Lucky Color - Blue

Lucky Number - 25

Pisces

Family bonds bring joy. Prevention keeps you healthy. Finances improve. Office challenges test you. Travels inspire. Fair deposits help property peace. Learning feels enriching.

Lucky Color - Cream

Lucky Number - 28