Today's Horoscope, November 6, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Aries: You would like this relationship to run smoothly and will put in your best so that this happens. Planning for the future is going to take top priority with you now. You would get relief from an old disease. Your own people will help you a lot. You will work hard with dedication. Your income will be good.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Grey

Taurus: The unhappy space you find yourself in will not last for long as the remnants of an old argument finally die a natural death. You may have to undertake a journey. The time is gainful for students. You will attain some new knowledge. You will keep helping people a lot. Your give and take attitude will continue.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

Gemini: It may not be very easy to cross a rough patch that suddenly appears in your way. However, what can trouble you is the lukewarm responses you get. You will shine in your job and will take your boss's words very seriously and abide by them. The time is gainful for students. They will get success.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

Cancer: Your love life is going to sparkle with your little acts of kindness. Your devotion is not going unnoticed; your lover is going to respond in a very favorable manner. You will attain some new knowledge. Your monetary situation will be strong and favorable. There are chances of profits in partnership. You will be interested in social work.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Green

Leo: You would like to bring up the topic of marriage in your family and start layi plans for it. You can be in for a pleasant surprise before the day is through. You need not interfere in other's affairs otherwise your peace will get disturbed. Your differences with brothers will also get resolved. The graph of your fame and prestige will rise day by day.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Virgo: Your unconditional love is going to make this romance as smooth as ever. You would like cooperation from your mate as the future looks nice and bright. Colleagues will obey your orders and get your help and advice. Your influence and fame will increase manifold. You will refresh old memories.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

Libra: Your tendency to get into argument can spoil an otherwise good relationship. It could be in your interest to ignore minor issues and look at the larger picture. You will make progress in life, and a large picture will come before everyone. You will make intelligent decisions that will make even your opponents will praise you.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

Scorpio: This is a good time to go in for making changes in your relationship. You may have to make some big decisions in life which is going to be for the better. There are chances of gains in business. You will take a vital decision regarding your career in consultation with your boss. If you are in government service, then beware, someone may lodge a complaint against you.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Brown

Sagittarius : Much to your delight, your beloved will be ready for commitment. Your romantic life will run smoothly, and you are going to enjoy happy moments together. You will work hard with sincerity. The work that you were doubtful of will get done easily. You will get promoted in your job all of a sudden.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Capricon: You are going to get the chance to meet new people and you are likely to develop a soft corner for someone soon. Marriage is going to feature in your plans. You will be enthusiastic about your work. You will pay full attention to it. And will recognize the value of time. You will get a good news.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Aquarius: A new romance is indicated in which there is no lack of harmony. You will enjoy many activities with your partner, and this can be a sealing factor in your relationship. Keep a control on wasteful expenditure. Students will be interested in studies. You will feel self-satisfaction and will be successful in examinations.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Pisces: With your love life taking a turn for the better, all is going to be better than expected. Your beloved is going to go along with your terms in a happy mood. You may attend some marriage function. You will take each step with measured precision in financial matters. Income will be good.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta