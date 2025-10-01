Today's Horoscope, October 1, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Moon opposite Jupiter on your solar return chart ensures an exciting year ahead. Your confidence will be sky high. And your new personality will be visible. You will also get good name and fame. Your standing will increase, and people will take note of you. You will execute better ideas at your workplace.

You will grow professionally and will outshine others. Your professional/social network will grow. Those in politics, media and academics will do well. Your bosses will be happy with you and also praise your efforts. There will be ample job/business opportunities for you. And your efforts will give you desired success.

You will enjoy a good romantic life and will have wonderful time with your partner. You will also be get-ting income from multiple sources. Health will remain okay. And you will be undertaking long-distance trips with your family.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): Love life is going to be favorable. Your mate will keep you happy and you are going to enjoy the attention that is being showered on you so liberally. You will work hard to achieve your targets. You will also carry out your duties very efficiently. You will also receive your money that was struck somewhere. It is a good day.

Tip: Let change guide your strength.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): If you are single, you are likely to meet someone who shows great affection for you. You can fall in love with this person and enjoy a sedate relationship. Your expenses will remain under control. Your friends will give you good support. You will feel surrounded by troubles but will be able to overcome with ease.

Tip: Walk with quiet confidence today.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Cream

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): You will be calmer now than you have been for a long while. The stress that has been in this relationship recedes and you get to enjoy the company of your mate. You will have good financial gains. Your enemies and opponents will be a cause of stress but won't be able to trouble you much. Do not give money to a third person.

Tip: Align choices with your peace.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): You could be faced with a difficult choice when your partner expresses his/her opinion and expects you to respond. Trail and error can help you reach your goal. Your financial position is going to be good. You will feel that the conditions at your work are slightly improving. Your closed ones will support you. You will feel secure.

Tip: Let life flow without force.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Leo (July 23 - August 23): There is no special event that is going to take place. It is a routine day but a happy one where both of you are content in each other's company, happily spending time together. You will get victory in legal matters. You will get an opportunity to meet an important person/celebrity. You will also take decisions in money matters after a lot of thinking.

Tip: Rest is part of your power.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Gold

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): Deal with a minor argument before it blows out of proportion. You might need to involve a third person to help sort out a family matter that interferes with your love relations. Your financial status will stabilize. You will also get opportunity to move ahead in your career, and everyone will agree on your potential.

Tip: Choose depth over constant activity.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Libra (September 24 - October 23): You could find yourself in a strange situation at your workplace. You need to be aware of the consequences beforehand.. It will not be easy to get out of a tight spot, at least not as easy as you think it is. You will spend your time reading an inspiring book. It will keep you engrossed. Your mind will be happy after meeting an old friend after a long time.

Tip: Let peace set your morning pace.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): You may not get the results you desire. It may be that more efforts are required on your part. Your love life will not suffer unduly but happiness can be lacking. You will think about new plans. You will also take care of even the small needs and desires of your children and family. They will feel comfortable.

Tip: Trust the slower pace today.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Deep Purple

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): You could be bundle of nerves as you get to meet the family of your beloved. However, all will be well, and you are going to be nicely welcomed by all of them. There will be smoothness and easiness in the relationship between you and your mate. You will buy new items. The health of your parents will improve.

Tip: Follow what lights up your spirit.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): Don't throw caution at the wind. You could land up in a soap and there might be no one to go slow, go steady and be very practical in life. You need not delay your investments and make the right move. It is time to let your planning and ideas soar high as time has come to fulfill your dreams.

Tip: Ground first, then act wisely.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Brown

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): A relative could put a spoke in the wheel and you find your lover becoming wary in many matters. Avoid any altercation and deal with situation in a mature manner. You will do all your duties at every stage of your life very nicely. It will be appropriate to take advice of your closed ones. You will benefit from it.

Tip: Follow rhythm, not rigid structure.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Aqua

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): There will be many opportunities to just go wild. Will you take this? A lot depends on your mood and inclination and how strong is the desire to feel wanted. You will spend most of your time on entertainment and fun activities. Your attention at work will continue. You will get new job offers.

Tip: Honour what your body asks for.

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Colour: Silver