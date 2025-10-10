Today's Horoscope, October 10, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Moon trine Venus on your solar return chart and it is going to be an excellent year from all angles. The star of luck is favouring you. You will get good news regarding the career/job/business in which you are involved in. You will receive some good and important opportunities to grow. You will also give a stiff challenge to competitors and commercial opponents and put difficult objectives in front of them.

You will perform such work that even your opponents will praise you. Time is ideal for the new practices and expansion plans that you wanted to implement. Your financial position will be strong and stable. A business/work-related trip will keep you busy. You will share good bonding with your partner. Your marriage will get fixed. An exciting romantic affair is also on the cards. Your brothers will support you when you need it most. Your health will be wonderful.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): Is it that spark has got out of your romance? Try being a little more creatives and paying out more compliments. That is going to work wonders and both will be so happy. Senior officers and boss will be happy with your performance. You could be transferred too. You will also plan and undertake a major expansion in business.

Tip: Your truth deserves to be followed.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): Work-related matters could keep you busy than you would like. However, you will take time out to spend with your mate. You could share good vibes with him/her and enjoy each other's company. Keep a check on your emotions, anger and passion. You may make the wrong decision in haste and over enthusiasm.

Tip: How it feels matters most now.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dusty Rose

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): Are you getting what you want? This new day will bring with it new hope and you can look forward to a more meaningful relationship, marriage plans could be talked about too. Take precautions against season-related diseases. Your performance in work will be better and splendid.

Tip: You don’t need to perform anymore.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Mint Green

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): The relationship you are in can take a serious turn, giving rise to new feelings. You feel you have met the person you want to spend your life with. You will fulfill all your objectives. You will also develop contact with people, and your social circle will expand. You will have unexpected gains in business. You will also recover your money.

Tip: Present moments matter more than perfect ones.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Soft Grey

Leo (July 23 - August 23): The chance to meet someone new is going to come along. You could get swept off your feet at this meeting. The charm the other person exudes will surely capture your heart. You will be in a far better financial position. This is a highly favorable time for writing editing and other creative works.

Tip: Choose where your energy flows wisely.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Amber

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): Although you could get involved with someone, think properly and coolly. There is no immediate hurry to pour out all your feelings. Get to know the person a little better first. You will get caught in some controversy or discussions. Need to avoid them. Your projects and plans will be successful. There will be more stress on journey.

Tip: You’re growing even when unsure.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Libra (September 24 - October 23): Keep control over you are feeling new chapter in life begins for you. Say goodbye to stress as you have worked around it and are now ready to face life with your beloved in a more confident and happy manner. You may show excess enthusiasm and anger which can spoil your plans. Do not lend money to anyone at this time or else you may get struck.

Tip: Quiet gives space to real answers.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): Your love mate could ask for a favor and you will be willing to oblige. You will be in a jovial mood which will make relationship easier and certainly much happier. You will get success in social welfare works. Moon is active in religious places hence you will be greatly inclined towards spiritual activities.

Tip: Trust the calm voice within you.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Burgundy

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): A decision will have to be made. Are you serious or do you just want to play the field? You yourself could be a little confused in this matter and harbor mixed feelings. Your positive thinking and attitude will take you ahead in life. Company of close friends will be helpful in your progress. Finance will never be a problem.

Tip: Just be. No need to explain.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): Disagreements and arguments can sour romance so make an effort to be pleasant and non-argumentative. A short distance journey can be undertaken with your lover. You will be in a position to perform tough tasks. There will be more efforts that you put in asset related matters. Keep special care of what you eat or drink when you go outdoors.

Tip: Release what no longer feels alive.

Lucky Number: 0

Lucky Colour: Charcoal

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): News from a dear friend will make you see new hope. You have planned your future with him/her and it brings lot of excitement and joy. The conditions of your work will improve. Receiving love and blessings from the elders of your house will be a great treasure for you.

Tip: Stay rooted in your real self.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): Noble deeds will bring in good rewards. You are ready to be more cooperative with your love partner who is willing to do the same, paying the way for more betterment. Despite their numerous attempts, your enemies and opponents will not be able to harm you. Many people will step towards helping and support you.

Tip: Focus shapes everything—choose gently.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Seafoam