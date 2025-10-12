Today's Horoscope, October 12, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Today we'll be taking a closer look at what each of the 12 zodiac signs has in store for you and what will your day look like in terms of health, romance, finance and fortune? Read everything here.

Aries March 21 - April 20

You express your social, romantic, and artistic qualities through an intellectual appreciation of art, cultural pursuits, and literature. Extra care should be exercised when it comes to writing letters, emails, making phone calls, and with communications in general. It would also be wise to double-check your work before finalizing it. You are slightly more defensive and certainly more protective than usual during this period. You might engage in arguments with someone close to you. Your attention to the logical world of reason will be a focus.

Taurus

A well-balanced diet can provide the energy you need to power through the day. When it comes to finances, assessing luxury investments could uncover new opportunities. While a new venture may show promising progress, it might take some time before you see profits. Spending time with older family members could offer valuable insights and perspective.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

Leo July 23-August 23

The current planetary configuration helps to increase funds and bring monetary gains. You will have the ability to build up financial reserves and resources, this placement can bring a good deal of success in all monetary pursuits. Your partnerships and relationships are also highlighted right now, and it’s time to compromise. Concentrate on truly listening to those close to you, and on playing a supportive role. Perhaps it's not the time to make a presentation or to come on strong to the world.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Sagittarius Nov 23-Dec 21

There will be financial gains and profits from business. This can be a time of achievement, career advancement, and success in business. Your focus is on material affairs and comfort issues. Security is a driving force for you right now, and you might find that you are especially interested in accumulating possessions. What you have and what you don’t have come into focus--what makes you feel comfortable, your sense of security, and what you value. This is a time of the year when personal finances and possessions receive maximum attention.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Green

Taurus April 21 - May 21

This phase brings love, harmony and entertainment into family and personal relations. You have the chance to shine, largely Decause you are projecting yourself with Confidence and poise. You might explore warious ways to increase personal funds, resulting in more than one avenue of monetary gain. Your mind is always active with new ideas for an increase in income. Communication and marketing may be a source of financial or material gain. It's a good time for rethinking and revising your personal goals and plans.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

Virgo August 24-Sept 22

An excellent week for money, career, and romance awaits you. Insecurities in your partnerships are brought to light now, and the best way to handle this is to understand that you need others instead of competing for the floor. You may be in a position wherein you are forced to make a financial settlement or large outlay of cash, and you may find that people lean on you for support, financial or otherwise. What makes you feel comfortable and secure needs to be balanced with attention to other people’s needs and comfort levels.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Orange

Capricorn Dec 22-Jan 20

You have an increased interest in your own possessions. You are more attracted to objects and possessions that give you a sense of comfort, status and luxury. Extra care should be exercised when it comes to writing letters, emails, making phone calls, and with all communications in general. Your mind is especially inquisitive when learning. Short trips, and other forms of communication and making connections, appeal strongly. Romance is in the air, and a joyous romantic affair is in the offing.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Silver

Gemini May 22 - June 21

Your mind is especially inquisitive when learning or studying. Short trips, and other forms of communication and making connections, appeal strongly. You enjoy the challenge of tackling a variety of subjects. Talking, writing, and studying can be good ways to handle stress. It's a good time for rethinking and revising educational plans, paperwork, pending projects, and communications. You will be considerably more productive, healthy, and focused. You might be considering furthering your education and hobbies; it is a fabulous time to do so or to simply broaden your knowledge.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Peach

Libra: September 23 - Oct 23

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: White

This phase brings sincerity, cooperation and harmony in relationships. It's a great period for doing something entirely new and pioneering-to go solo in some area of your life. You are in a position to make an impression on others. You have presence and you project confidence. Your personal identity, appearance, outward behaviour, and self-expression come to the fore. Spontaneity of expression is what this transit is about. Increased energy and a renewed feeling of confidence is with you now, so take advantage.

Aquarius: January 21 - February 18

An event may occur that expands your career or professional interests, and you derive pleasure from these activities. More professional freedom is likely to be experienced. This is a time of profitable productivity. You need to keep your eyes open for opportunities in these areas of life.. Your mind is especially inquisitive. Short trips and other forms of communication appeal strongly. You enjoy the challenge of tackling a variety of subjects. Talking, writing, and studying can be good ways to handle stress.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

Cancer June 22-July 22

Romance and pleasure are highlighted right now. The flowing, expressive, and spontaneous energy surrounding you attracts like-minded people. You will have many ideas and plans, and you might be inclined to scatter your energies as a result. Channelled well, this is a good time to sell your ideas to others, or to present your case. You may be especially busy running errands and communicating. More articulate than usual, you may also have a more assertive, self-centered, or provocative communication style at this time. As such, discussions may become heated, or they may escalate into arguments.

Scorpio Oct 24-November 22

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

Responsibilities, seriousness and sensitivity in relations are the focus. There may be the need to revisit old, nagging issues regarding personal finances. Take this time to re-budget instead of making premature purchases. Hold off on decision-making regarding money. Instead, take the time to re-think your sources of income and how you spend. Put off finalizing anything important for the time being. In fact, some ideas or ventures may be put on hold due to circumstances beyond your control. You are most likely to express your social, romantic, and artistic qualities through an intellectual appreciation of art, cultural pursuits, and literature.

Pisces February 19 - March 20

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Yellow

More loving and appreciative relationships with your children may also be figured now. Your powers of attraction skyrocket. Yet, you are not aggressive in your approach to love. Instead, you are attracted more if you allow yourself to be pursued. Creative self-expression of any kind is favored at this time. You instinctively know how to place yourself in the best light in order to make a good impression on others. Any love affair begun now will be characterized by good cheer, having fun, and a fair share of emotions. You are patient, laborious and clever with material aspects and manage finances and business ventures with ingenuity and success.