Today's Horoscope, October 13, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Moon trine Mercury on your solar return urn chart suggests a good year ahead. This birthday will begin a cycle of restoration, so get ready to evaluate, repair and stabilise the areas of your life that have been in chaos for the last few years. Begin by adopting purple as your power colour, adding it to your surroundings, wardrobe or jewellery to reopen your spiritual connection and revive your intuition. Your personal relationships will thrive on honesty and integrity, opening a path to greater intimacy.

You could win some money or come into an inheritance before the year ends, which will ease your financial struggles once and for all. Consult a professional to help you clear up a nagging health problem you've been trying to ignore.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): Don't let things sour in your relationship as much lies in your hands. Treat the person well and on equal footing too. That will work wonders for both of you. The day will bring in lot of money. The results of some work will be obtained now. You will take part in social work quite actively. You will also get benefit from new contacts.

Tip: Stillness can be a strong sign.

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Colour: Coral

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): As a creative person, you will find interesting ways to make your romance more exciting. You may want to discuss an important matter with your lover. Government matters will be resolved. You might have to change a decision made in haste. You will not be able to take out time for your personal work. You will harbor resentment.

Tip: Let joy come without reason.

Lucky Number: 21

Lucky Colour: Lemon Yellow

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): A romantic travel is on the cards, and you will think of taking your spouse/partner along with you for a purpose. There are strong chances that you will propose marriage. There are chances of business travel today. It depends on how you make the travel suitable for yourself. Thank God that you have got so many amenities.

Tip: Trust your own unique rhythm.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Teal

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): Frustrated feelings can make your mood swing madly. This can result in friction between you both. You will have to get a hold on yourself quickly. There will be much improvement in your business/work. The planetary position is good. Do everything with a lot of deliberation. In your greed for more, you might be left holding little.

Tip: Say no without feeling guilty.

Lucky Number: 27

Lucky Colour: Rose Pink

Leo (July 23 - August 23): You will be happy with your love partner with whom you are going to share a spiritual bond. Good vibes will prevail, setting a nice trend for the future. A new addition will fill the house with the sound of gurgling. The time is favorable to earn money. Your health will improve. You will make plans to buy a house/property.

Tip: A curious heart invites peace.

Lucky Number: 33

Lucky Colour: Burnt Sienna

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): You are going to be motivated to pursue your lover to spend up the process of getting married. Amid much excitement, wedding plans are likely to be made. You will be at your creative and productive best today. Some people might challenge you and will happily accept it. You will have a tendency for religious events.

Tip: Let someone carry it with you.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Pistachio Green

Libra (September 24 - October 23): You could get bogged down with too much work leaving no time for your lover. You might have to deal with an irritated partner, but you will manage quite nicely. There is a strong desire to earn money, and you will be successful up to some extent. Your enemies will be strong but will not be able to stand before you.

Tip: Gentleness is your greatest strength.

Lucky Number: 29

Lucky Colour: Baby Blue

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): Pursue your dreams but be practical at the same time. Lower the bar because very few people will be able to live up to such high expectations. The time is totally in your favor. You will feel peaceful and calm. You will have a magnetic strength to draw people towards you. Your work will get done.

Tip: In chaos, hold your inner truth.

Lucky Number: 13

Lucky Colour: Wine Red

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): You will be happy with your beloved as he/she reciprocates your love. You will be gentle and provide a lot of comfort in every way which you can. Things will turn out fine. There is possibility of getting money. You will get some good news from somewhere. You will get success in business/work. Income will be good.

Tip: Becoming takes time, allow the process.

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): Do not put on a facade because it is the real you that is attractive and draws people. If you are single, you are likely to find a suitable partner for yourself. Despite a low start in business, you will make good profits. You will also manage to get your work done through your personal contacts. People will help you.

Tip: Rest brings strength, not weakness.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Sand Brown

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): You enjoy company and your charm attracts many people to you. Romance will be interesting as you get involved with a very spirited and lively person. Your luck is on the rise. You will have a lot of self-confidence. And will be full of energy. Financial position will be stable and strong. You can take investment-related decisions.

Tip: Pause before you make the next move.

Lucky Number: 24

Lucky Colour: Mint Green

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): You will be very charming and confident, and your partner will love you more for this. You will enjoy one another and indulge in lot of socializing too. You might have to face disputes and court cases. There can be differences between husband and wife. But you will get success in your business/work. Stay cool and composed.

Tip: Your presence deserves to be seen.

Lucky Number: 31

Lucky Colour: Peach