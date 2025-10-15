Today's Horoscope, October 15, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Moon square Mercury on your solar return chart which means you will have mixed Mon results. This year you will appear wiser and down to earth. And will show maturity beyond your age. You will impress people by your con-duct and win new admirers. You will be socializing a lot and will be interacting with people on a one-to-one level. You will be popular, easily accessible, very cooperative and will be appreciated by friends and colleagues.

Your financial position will pose no major worries. Those who are unmarried will get good marriage proposals. Some long-delayed projects with banking/financial institutions will also get solved. You will also receive loan or any other help that you want for your projects. You will develop spiritual inclinations and will become religious. And you will help needy people and do lot of charity work too. Your health will remain perfect. And your mate will keep supporting under all circumstances and will be accommodative and understandable.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): It will be a nice day. You will take pleasure in doing things. And will be busy in entertaining activities and will be happy. You would get good job opportunities, and this will match your caliber and expectations. Your business will prosper. You will get money from some unexpected source. Your mate will also share a nice bonding with you.

Tip: Confidence grows without endless effort.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Ruby Red

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): It is going to be a very fruitful day. You will feel energetic in the company of your mate. and will have a good time with him/her. You will have no financial worries. Your investments will yield rich dividends. You will also try and find some new meaning to life. And will get involved in charitable activities.

Tip: Protect calm like it is gold.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): Today you will be in search of something new in your life and will finally find it also. This will bring you immense satisfaction and joy. It will give you the inspiration to do good work. And you will excel in your field. This positive change will be welcomed by one and all. Lady luck will smile on you. A beautiful person will come into your life.

Tip: A new choice can free you.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pale Yellow

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): It is going to be an amazing day. Love will not desert you this time. You will get involved with a person working in your office. He/she is going to be a charming person with refined tastes. Your whole approach towards life will change. You will have internal energy, and you will accomplish some big tasks. Financial position is good.

Tip: Let answers come without chasing.

Lucky Number: 26

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Leo (July 23 - August 23): There will be some favorable news regarding progress of your children in studies. They will excel in their field. This will bring additional joy for you. You will also complete your work in your office. And will not be discouraged by difficult situations. Your dignity and prestige too will increase. Financial position will remain good.

Tip: Boundaries open doors for better yes.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Amber

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): It is going to be a happy day. You will remain busy at your workplace but will have time for your mate too. You will spend the second half of the day in his/her company. The time will be spent peacefully. You will keep working very hard and your financial position will keep getting better. You will be cheerful.

Tip: Joy lives in the imperfect present.

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Colour: Soft Olive

Libra (September 24 - October 23): Today you will get good job offers. It will be wise to take a decision after consulting your closed ones. Your financial condition will be good. Peace and harmony will prevail at home. Your mate/spouse might have a vital issue to discuss. You will listen to it with keen interest. Students will get admission in courses/institute of their choice.

Tip: Self-kindness changes everything inside you.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): You could be facing some financial hardships and could also find yourself in some debt or loan. Some of your creditors would harass you too. And also take advantage of your vulnerability. Yet you will find yourself not giving up and will keep fighting. By stroke of good luck, you will come out of your problems.

Tip: Trust the timing of your path.

Lucky Number: 21

Lucky Colour: Burgundy

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): You will be enjoying your day. There could be plans to go out on a sightseeing trip with family. There will be good news to cheer you up from workplace. You will be able to execute all your ideas perfectly. There will be perfect bonding in family. You will have no complaints from children. And they will listen to you.

Tip: Let feeling guide action today.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Indigo Blue

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): Today you will love to face challenges. Some issues might crop up at your office that will need urgent attention. Your timely intervention will solve the matter quickly. This will make a good impression on your peers and colleagues. Your financial gains will be unmatched and you will also spend a day of joy and happiness with your mate.

Tip: Actions whisper more than words.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Coffee Brown

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): Today will be very demanding day. There will be conflicts with people leading to mental tension. You will appear restless and dazed. Issues at workplace too will bother you. There will be differences of opinion with elders in the family. Your financial position can be below par. Your children will also be cause of some tension. But you will remain unruffled despite them.

Tip: Joy is your true direction.

Lucky Number: 23

Lucky Colour: Aqua Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): You will be involved in your family ties. You will feel blessed in the wonderful company of your near and dear ones. You would thank God for providing you such a wonderful partner. Your children listen and respect you. You have a good source of income and have all material comforts. There are ample peace and happiness at home.

Tip: Trust your step, not the full map.

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Colour: Lavender