Today's Horoscope, October 16, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Moon semi-sextile Jupiter on your solar return chart ensures excellent results for you. You will be popular and will be willing to take on challenges. Thus, it became the cynosure of all eyes. Your efforts will be appreciated by peers and seniors. Your magnetic personality will draw people towards you. And you will be able to get the work done. You will be inclined to do a lot of things at the same time. Yet you will show wisdom and foresight.

You would like to work on your instincts. You enjoy travelling, and will get a lot of chances to travel, especially for leisure. You will be imaginative and show a lot of passion. This will play an important role in attracting the right person in your life. If you are still single, you will meet your sweetheart. Your financial condition will be stable. You will enjoy good health. You will also think of investing in property or putting your money into fixed deposits, shares & bonds, etc.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): You may not be too happy about getting introduced to your beloved's family members. Not being too sure of yourself, seeds of panic are likely to be sowed quite soon. You will take some decisions in policy-based matters and their effects will be observed by you later on. Your name and fame will rise.

Tip: Pause before you offer your reply.

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Colour: Brick Red

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): If the spark has gone out of your relationship, you could still remain on good terms. It could be your wanting to cut off relations and not dealing with it gently, guilt is likely to surface. Your worries regarding the education, choice of college and subjects for your ward will come to an end. Your financial position will get resolved.

Tip: Familiar isn’t always what you need.

Lucky Number: 27

Lucky Colour: Cream

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): You could feel encouraged to make your love life smoother and meaningful. This could not be very difficult as you have a supportive partner by your side. All is going to be well. You will be full of energy, enthusiasm and vitality today. Your financial position is good. You could be promoted too.

Tip: Let calm shape your conversations today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): You could get in a partying mood wanting to dance the night away. Attending a special gathering with your mate will be an action-packed evening, full of promises and ever so exciting. You will have a conflict with your colleagues over a trivial matter. You need to think before you speak. It will help you a lot.

Tip: Let truth come without forcing it.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Pearl White

Leo (July 23 - August 23): Flirtatious by nature, you would hardly feel you are going to find yourself getting involved in a tumultuous romance and begin to want to keep him/her as your steady partner. Exciting day lies ahead. You will accomplish all difficult tasks with the help of your friends. Your time will be spent on fruitful activities.

Tip: Be seen for who you truly are.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Warm Gold

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): You do want to be loud as well as taken care of by your partner. You could be feeling in need of assurance as you do not get to think you are being targeted. Money and wealth will keep coming. You will enter a partnership to expand your business. It will prove to be beneficial for you.

Tip: Rest is not a reward, it’s needed.

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Libra (September 24 - October 23): The person of your dreams is on the horizon so get ready not only with excitement but also for mixed feelings and the thrill of a newfound love mate who will capture your hearts. Some matter may come out in the open which you wanted to keep a secret. Your health is going to be good.

Tip: Your calm knowing holds the answer.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Blush Pink

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): Take time to find out what your mate wants. You might need to try some wily tactics. Have you been wanting in your desires? Maybe your partner wants to tell a few things. Things are looking for good in your favor. An excellent period is about to start. Make use of a favorable time.

Tip: Watch how small things shift big ones.

Lucky Number: 30

Lucky Colour: Deep Maroon

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): This relationship is taking on a serious note. You would like to spend every moment with your lover. You can be sure that the singing of wedding bell is not far off. You will have gains in business. Your prestige in society will rise. Your grip in family affairs will get stronger. You will be in total control.

Tip: You are allowed to be unfinished.

Lucky Number: 25

Lucky Colour: Rust Orange

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): You are going to discover some new things about your romantic partner. Avoid getting into any argument or love will go downhill. You will have to learn to play it cool. Property matters between brothers will get resolved amiably. You will try to balance household with income expenditure. It will be gainful.

Tip: Begin with truth, not perfection.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Ash Brown

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): Many will be drawn to your attractive manner and good looks and are more than willing to have you for company. You would also like to take the relationship forward and for good. You will be busy with financial matters today. You will evaluate and assess yourself. It is time to change a few things in your life.

Tip: Slowing down brings sharper awareness.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Icy Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): Biding your time will bring your mate closer to you. Although he/she may delay the process, you are keen to get married. Tension will finally fade, and results will be good. You will be immersed in new ideas and thoughts. Your house and family will be your first priority. You will devote a lot of time to it.

Tip: Adjustment is also a kind of progress.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Lavender