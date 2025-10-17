Today's Horoscope, October 17, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Moon semi-sextile Venus on your solar return chart indicates wonderful results for you. You will get an opportunity to make your creative skill shine at your place of work. Your distinct style of thinking will help in meeting lot of challenging situations. You will interact and spend a lot of time with people on one-to-one level. And also, with those with whom you work together or share your thoughts.

You will exude an air of enthusiasm, and this will help in getting positive vibes from people with whom you interact. Your financial position will be excellent. You will share good equations with members of your family. Your friends will support you.

And you will be source of inspiration for those who are younger to you. You will be drawn to spiritualism and religious activities in a big way. Your social standing will increase, and you may be rewarded for your services to society.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): A piece of good news will make you happy. Matters at work can interfere with your love life. However, you refuse to be defeated and will put in all efforts to do both works. Work that was about to be accomplished will get halted. You might have to pay for carelessness at work. Don't throw caution at the wind.

Tip: Choose calm instead of being right.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): Your love will reach new heights, and you could plan on getting married together rather quickly. Being a creative person, you will enjoy the company of your beloved who also enjoys creative pursuits. There are chances of materialistic gains, and your desires will be fulfilled. Your time will be spent reading a knowledge enhancing literature.

Tip: Face what your heart keeps hiding.

Lucky Number: 21

Lucky Colour: Moss Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): There is no need for any panic, you can get love life under control. Your lover could get confused with your elusive behavior and could wonder where this relationship is heading. You will get a big opportunity in business. Despite tough competition you will get good results. You will make good progress.

Tip: A true yes feels peaceful inside.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): To get more meaning into your relationship, it will be necessary for both of you to take things nicely and calmly. The kind of equilibrium that is lacking can be brought back. You will face every challenge and competition with cleverness and discretion. At office you will remain tension free.

Tip: Release what isn’t truly yours.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Pearl Grey

Leo (July 23 - August 23): You may have so much to do rightnow to get right into the matter as time is not on your side. Ask your loved one the true intensions so you can get down to planning accordingly. Your officers will be impressed with your performance. You could get a promotion. You will wield considerable influence in your workplace and business.

Tip: You owe no one your old self.

Lucky Number: 29

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): There is going to be less interaction in romance as a lot of time may have to be spent with your family members. It will not be for long so there's really nothing to worry much about. The relationship between husband and wife will be good. You will be busy welcoming relatives and taking a holiday.

Tip: Let truth guide your next step.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Libra (September 24 - October 23): Your love mate can turn belligerent towards you should you raise an unpleasant issue of the past. Not knowing how to react, you will feel hurt and can say things you might regret. You will win a major competition. You will eat healthy diet and keep yourself fit. You will get mental peace and feel better.

Tip: You’re not too much. They’re too small.

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Colour: Rose Pink

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): You are heading for an action-packed day. There are chances of going out of town with your mate too. You both will take this chance to make plans for your marriage. You will visit a religious place with family and get mental peace. Do not interfere in other's affairs. Your enemies won't be able to dominate you.

Tip: Two feelings can be true together

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): You may decide to take the plunge and decide this is the time to do so. Get your family members together and plan your special day. It is likely to be a grand time for all. There will be tendency towards creative works, and you will meet an influential person. Your financial position is strong.

Tip: Listening is also a way to lead.

Lucky Number: 24

Lucky Colour: Olive

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): You will be on the top of the world for a while. When you realize it is not so easy to keep lovers happy, you will make efforts to make your mate feel special. Your obstacles in life will get removed. Your standing in society will increase. There will be solutions to problems relating to your children.

Tip: Go slow to move forward right.

Lucky Number: 13

Lucky Colour: Slate Grey

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): The feelings of being so insecure could lead to less intimacy with your love partner. You want to be assured and can turn to him/her for help and the guidance you feel you need. You will get the blessings of a great man or seer. Your obstacles at work will get removed. Your enemies will be unable to overwhelm you.

Tip: Listen before you move ahead.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Teal

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): Romantic decisions will have to be made even though you don't feel like dealing with them right now. Your intuition will help you with this. It is very often the answers are between the lines. You need to read it. Your financial position is going to be strong and stable. You will meet an influential person.

Tip: Trust the mystery you’re living through.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lilac