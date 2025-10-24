Today's Horoscope, October 24, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 24, 2025 06:56 IST2025-10-24T06:54:43+5:302025-10-24T06:56:37+5:30
Aries: Stop trying to control love — just go with the flow. When you let things happen naturally, they often turn out better than you planned.
Lucky Number: 8
Lucky Colour: Green
Taurus: You’re craving something real, not routine. Honest talks and heartfelt moments will bring you closer to what you truly want.
Lucky Number: 7
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Gemini: Don’t fake perfection. Be real — that’s what makes people love you more. The right connection comes when you stop pretending.
Lucky Number: 3
Lucky Colour: Brown
Cancer: A small clash or confusion might actually help clear the air. Talk it out. Love grows stronger when you face things, not avoid them.
Lucky Number: 5
Lucky Colour: Beige
Leo: Your heart knows what it wants — listen to it. Don’t ignore those quiet feelings; they’re guiding you in the right direction.
Lucky Number:1
Lucky Colour:Golden
Virgo: Speak your mind. Even if your words aren’t perfect, honesty will deepen your bond far more than fancy talk ever could.
Lucky Number: 9
Lucky Colour: Magenta
Libra: Not everything needs fixing. Sometimes all love needs is your time, patience, and a calm heart.
Lucky Number: 6
Lucky Colour: Red
Scorpio: Don’t hide your emotions today. Your honesty and passion are what make you unforgettable — be your true self.
Lucky Number: 4
Lucky Colour: White
Sagittarius: Take things slow. Trust builds real love, not speed. The connection you want will come with time.
Lucky Number: 11
Lucky Colour: Silver
Capricorn: Say what’s in your heart. Keeping feelings bottled up only adds distance. Honest words can bring surprising closeness.
Lucky Number: 22
Lucky Colour: Grey
Aquarius: Think about what truly keeps you connected. Stay for love, not habit — real bonds feel free, not forced.
Lucky Number: 18
Lucky Colour: Cream
Pisces: Expect a sweet surprise in love. Let go of how you think things should be — the best moments come when you least expect them.
Lucky Number: 17
Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Orange