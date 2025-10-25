Today's Horoscope, October 25, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Moon sextile Venus on your solar return chart. It is going to be an exceedingly exciting period for you. These are the wonderful times you always wanted to have. Your creative side will emerge in front of people. You will have great imagination and ability to foresee things at your workplace. And will be able to conceive new ideas and get things done.

Your colleagues and superiors will be very impressed by you. Someone whom you have known for long will be drawn to you leading to a passionate affair. Marriage could materialise. You would be mixing more with the persons of opposite sex freely and will be a lot more expressive. You will spend lavishly and will appear a lot more fashionable and stylish. Your financial position will be good. Family will provide able support.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): You are likely to have a setback in your professional life which can affect other areas as well. Your love life can suffer a little as some differences come up. Your work will get completed. You might remain busy with social activities. You will get ample time for recreation and to enjoy party. Finance will not be a problem.

Tip: Ease attracts what pressure pushes away.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Flame Orange

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): There is every likelihood of getting into a relationship with an older person. You may be a bit shy at first but soon your morale will rise and you will enjoy yourself. You will enjoy life to the fullest and also make changes to your lifestyle. You will be very busy. You will win in money-related matters.

Tip: Listening to yourself changes everything.

Lucky Number: 25

Lucky Colour: Moss Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): It could be a worrying time as nothing seems to be going the way you want. You may not be strong enough to deal with the obstacles that are now beginning to cross your path. You will spend time with family. Your financial position will be stable, and you will enjoy a positive approach towards life. It will help a lot.

Tip: Magic lives in the unplanned moments.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): You know exactly what to expect so you will concentrate on working towards it if your goal is clear. You need to make the path more commitment oriented than it is right now. Your personality will bloom with the success that you achieve. You will be full of enthusiasm and will make maximum use of contract.

Tip: Rest is also progress in disguise.

Lucky Number: 27

Lucky Colour: Cream White

Leo (July 23 - August 23): There are chances that you and your love partner can get into a clash of egos and face prospects of ruining a perfectly good relationship. There will be no winners in the end. Conversation and contacts will be of importance to you. Relationships, people and places will also hold an important place in your life.

Tip: Stillness builds the path for success.

Lucky Number: 13

Lucky Colour: Gold Amber

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): You could be introduced to someone in your social circle and begin to feel an attraction. A long-distance courtship will begin, and this person can become the centre of your life. Be careful in the matters of the heart. Otherwise, you might receive emotional and monetary shocks. There will be a change in time.

Tip: Allow space for life to unfold.

Lucky Number: 32

Lucky Colour: Dusty Green

Libra (September 24 - October 23): Don't get into arguments. Your tendency to act on impulse will benefit you and give you a good understanding of the way your partner acts. You may decide to go out on a trip along with him/her. You will work hard and will not rest till you achieve success. Your interest in creative activities will reach a peak.

Tip: Confidence invites genuine respect and love

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Powder Pink

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): You may need to be decisive at this point of time. There is much to do and not enough time left so you have to tackle things in your romantic life on a priority basis. You will make new accomplishments, and this will enhance your personality. The time is showing favorable results for students. Financial position is good.

Tip: Kind energy transforms even the hardest spaces.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Deep Maroon

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): Encouragement from your love mate can spur on to complete a couple of important tasks which are lying unfinished. You will have a lot of energy to make your love affairs progress. You will be relaxed and take pleasure in things. You will be busy in entertaining activities and be happy. You will get opportunities for employment.

Tip: Feel deeply without rushing to fix.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach Coral

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): Since you find that your beloved is open to discussion, it might turn out to be a good time to sort out differences. They have been the cause of lack of harmony between both of you. A balanced attitude will bring success. Decisions made with a cool mind will bring financial gains in the work field.

Tip: Surrender opens doors control can’t.

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Colour: Charcoal Silver

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): You might postpone a journey so you can spend more time with your beloved. There will be lot of love shown to you and you will be extremely happy. You will get solution to the problem of your child's studies. There will be an increase in facilities and utilities that are helpful for you in the long run.

Tip: Small joys build steady inner peace.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Aqua Mint

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): You will get completely smitten with a new person in your life. You are going to experience a completely different world of romance and common interest will be shared. You will earn a lot. This is a great time for people connected to technology and media. You will undertake new responsibilities and fulfill them.

Tip: A graceful no protects your peace.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Seafoam Blue