Today's Horoscope, October 26, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Are you expecting a job offer or communication with your romantic partner? Look for your Sun sign in the daily horoscope below and find out.

Aries (March 21 - April 20)

Your efforts, confidence, and courage bring success in monetary gains, and your energy increases for projects at work. Your job environment is teeming with activity. You take small yet sure steps toward your financial goals. Domestic relationships and the home environment tend to be harmonious and peaceful. If you have children, they may need more discipline and attention than before.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Grey

Taurus (April 21 - May 21)

You may have to make some critical decisions due to situations that force you to choose between career and family goals. Some of you may be promoted or find your career taking a new direction. The challenge is to strike a healthy balance — improving home life while tending to career needs. Romantic and personal relationships may feel more practical than fun.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

Gemini (May 22 - June 21)

New friendships are likely to emerge at this time — supportive and easygoing ones. Happiness and fulfillment come through expanding your mind, broadening your social circle, and exploring new travel and connections.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

You are blessed with good health, love in relationships, and harmony at work. You give and receive affection from friends and relatives and reconnect with old associates. Being open and receptive attracts opportunities that once seemed out of reach. Your optimism and confidence quicken the pace of progress at your workplace.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Leo (July 23 - August 23)

Your social life is likely to expand, bringing you in contact with influential and powerful people who extend a helping hand. Matters related to education, publishing, law, religion, and foreign interests proceed smoothly. This is an excellent time to pursue higher studies or advanced training. Happiness and fulfillment come through close friendships and relationships.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Blue

Virgo (August 24 - September 22)

The planetary combination may change your outlook on life, possibly through travel. Changes in your social circle bring new awareness and determination. You become more strategic and focused on achieving your goals. New responsibilities may arise, and you will take them seriously.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Brown

Libra (September 23 - October 23)

Money matters come into focus during this period. You adopt a realistic approach to business and financial planning. Your career may benefit from the clarity and focus you now possess. Much of your energy will be directed toward professional growth.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22)

This is a favorable time for money, status, and enhancing your reputation. You take on new responsibilities and enjoy the challenges they bring. Your belief systems and philosophies may clash with your methods, but this will help you develop new attitudes toward finances and relationships before achieving balance.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Beige

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21)

You may feel a strong need for appreciation from family and togetherness with loved ones. Events guide you toward a more objective approach to life and genuine friendships. It’s time to let go of what no longer serves you. You express compassion freely but might appear less sociable as you focus on personal activities and goals.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

You express greater sensitivity and understanding in both personal and professional relationships. New connections based on mutual respect and emotional depth are likely. Communications from overseas bring hope and excitement, possibly opening up new business opportunities. Maintain a positive outlook and approach life with confidence.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

Aquarius (January 21 - February 18)

You feel on top of domestic matters and spend quality time with loved ones. While you may take a traditional approach that causes friction with younger ones, expanding your social circle will benefit you. Your generosity and willingness to listen boost your charm. Professional recognition and fresh opportunities are on the horizon.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Business projects and associations are broadening your horizons, urging you to think big. Financial prospects look promising if you handle them personally rather than relying on others. You are generous with friends and loving with family. Your charm and good nature attract positive attention. A business venture could prove gainful if you dedicate energy to it.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red