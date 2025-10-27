Today's Horoscope, October 27, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Moon sextile Sun on your solar return chart thus resulting in an excellent t period ahead. You will have many exciting moments. And you will appear far more assured and wiser. The projects that you have been thinking of getting completed would see the light of the day. You will have the Midas touch.

People will start taking note of you. And you will be able to convince them too. You have the gift of the gab to make people listen to you. New job offers will come. You can also enter a joint venture or partnership. Your name and fame will spread far and wide. New professional/business contacts would be developed.

Business opportunities, too would come your way. Your brother/sisters will support you and you will be a source of inspiration. You will enjoy excellent relations with mate. Your financial position would be good. Additional sources of income may be tapped.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): The tendency to be a bit reticent will see you withdrawing from people. Romantic life could suffer due to this so do try your best to mix around and spend more time socialising. You will win a competition. Your financial position is strong. There is tendency towards creative works, and you might meet an influential person.

Tip: Speak honestly, even if voice shakes.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): A positive approach will ensure that you enjoy life. It will be a very happy day for you. You will not waste your time in resenting what your love partner does or says. Work that was about to be accomplished will get halted. You might have to pay for carelessness at work. You will visit a religious place for mental peace.

Tip: Slowing down can reveal the truth.

Lucky Number: 29

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): You will be quick to get offended at the slightest pretext and could be quite touchy and irritable. Without knowing it, you are not going to be easy to deal with causing strain in the relationship. There are chances of a dispute with neighbors. Youth will be quite excited. There will be a solution to problems related to children.

Tip: Private growth is still powerful.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Coral Orange

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): There will be quality time spent together. You can expect good things to happen quite fast now. You both are going to get busy making plans for your future. Do not interfere in other's affairs. Your enemies will dominate you. There are chances of materialistic gains, and your desire will be fulfilled.

Tip: Quiet pride is still valid.

Lucky Number: 34

Lucky Colour: Peach

Leo (July 23 - August 23): You are in the mood to be friends with someone who will help to make life more interesting. If you are unattached, there is strong possibility of meeting someone who hits the bell. You will get a big opportunity in business. Despite tough competition you will get good results. At office you will remain tension free.

Tip: Choose peace that actually restores you.

Lucky Number: 21

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): You could be besieged with doubts about your ability to give time to the person you love. Lack of self-esteem can rob you of having fun. Your time will be spent reading a knowledge enhancing or interesting book. You will make use of your good habits in daily life. It will prove to be beneficial.

Tip: Pause to feel before you push.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dusty Rose

Libra (September 24 - October 23): It is important that you be honest with yourself in terms of how you feel and with whom. Your sense of independence can make it difficult for you to rely on another. You will get blessings of a great seer or man. Your enemies will get defeated. Your hurdles at work will get removed forever leaving you satisfied.

Tip: Grace makes space for real growth.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): A position of power will come to you and with this you can change situations, so they work out for betterment of you. This is going to be a change you have been looking for. There is a tendency for something new happening and there will be expenses on materialistic things. You will get a new opportunity at work and job.

Tip: You’re strong, but softness heals too.

Lucky Number: 45

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): You are likely to be very busy at work as pressure mounts so nothing really exciting is going to happen on the love front. You will get time in the later half to spend together. Your own people will cheat you. There will be an exchange of words between you and your boss. You need to avoid it.

Tip: Boundaries are also a kind of love

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Colour: Lemon Yellow

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): It is not going to be easy day for you. As far as you are concerned the time has come to call spade a spade. You will flatly refuse to take the time for everything. There will be some obstacles in your path for some reason or the other. Your advice will be useful for some members of the family. You need to be watchful.

Tip: Rest does not reduce your worth.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): Instead of getting involved in blaming your beloved for all that is wrong in your relationship take a look at your part too. You need to closely watch your own actions also. You will be able to find solutions to problems at workplace. It is also ideal time for introspection and self-analysis about your outlook.

Tip: Choose what feels deeply true.

Lucky Number: 28

Lucky Colour: Rust

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): The chance to undergo a short travel can crop up and you may like to take your sweetheart along. A golden opportunity to discuss future plans is there and marriage will definitely feature in it. You will get promotion in job. There will be peace at home. You will make new friends. Financial position is good.

Tip: Ease arrives when you stop forcing.

Lucky Number: 32

Lucky Colour: Lavender