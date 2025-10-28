Today's Horoscope, October 28, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Mars trine Jupiter on your solar return chart thus it is going to be a very fruitful year that promises a lot for you. You will find yourself wonderfully uplifted to achieve things that you always dreamed of. Your plans this year will be materialized. And you will be lot more ambitious and energetic. You will be very active professionally and socially too. And you will be meeting a lot of learned and influential people whom you will be able to impress and get your work done. New contacts will be fruitful. New job offers too will come.

Those in business will plan a major expansion. Business/work related trips will keep you busy. Your financial condition will keep on improving. Your spouse/partner will sup-port you in a big way. There will be love and bonding in family circle. Your morale will be high, and you will look to spend some time of comfort with your family.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): Don't let things sour in your relationship as many lies in your hands. Treat the person well and on equal footing too. That will work wonders for both of you. The day will bring in lot of money. The results of some work will be obtained now. You will take part in social work quite actively. You will also get benefit from new contacts.

Tip: Trust the plot, not just outcomes.

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Colour: Copper

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): As a creative person you will find interesting ways to make your romance more exciting. You may want to discuss an important matter with your lover. Government matters will be resolved. You might have to change a decision made in haste. You will not be able to take time out for your personal work. You will harbor resentment.

Tip: Gentle steps still carry you forward.

Lucky Number: 27

Lucky Colour: Pistachio Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): A romantic travel is on the cards, and you will think of taking your spouse/partner along with you for a purpose. There are strong chances that you will propose marriage. There are chances of business travel today. It depends on how you make the travel suitable for you. Thank God that you have got so many amenities.

Tip: Feelings don’t need a deadline.

Lucky Number: 13

Lucky Colour: Misty Lilac

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): Frustrated feelings can make your mood swing madly. This can result in friction between you both. You will have to get a hold on yourself quickly. There will be much improvement in your business/work. The planetary position is good. Do everything with a lot of deliberation. In your greed for more, you might be left holding little.

Tip: Let the unexpected bring lightness.

Lucky Number: 13

Lucky Colour: Pearl White

Leo (July 23 - August 23): You will be happy with your love partner with whom you are going to share a spiritual bond. Good vibes will prevail, setting a nice trend for the future. A new addition will fill the house with the sound of gurgles. The time is favorable to earn money. Your health will improve. You will make plans to buy a house/property.

Tip: Breathe, then decide, calm is clarity.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Deep Gold

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): You are likely to spend a lot of money on your lover, buying lavish gifts. You both are going to enjoy your courtship and have a great time together. Family ties will be very important for you. You will also help children with their activities. You will also achieve your objective in your job. People will praise you.

Tip: Meet yourself where you are.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sage Green

Libra (September 24 - October 23): You need to communicate your feelings so do not hold them back. Wait for the opportunity when your beloved wants to listen and then put your views across you will be totally sensitive. You will be kind, liberal, loyal and creative person. You might have to change some decisions that you took in haste.

Tip: A gentle no still holds love.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Dusty Blue

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): You are beginning to feel it is better to be committed to one person than play the field. Your friends and family will be happy with the new you that is emerging. You will establish a total balance between work and home. You will be under the benevolent gaze of your parents. Do not get worried about your children.

Tip: Stillness holds more power than speed.

Lucky Number: 30

Lucky Colour: Charcoal Grey

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): You will be happy with your beloved as he/she reciprocates your love. You will be gentle and provide a lot of comfort in every way which you can. Things will turn out fine. There is possibility of getting money. You will get some good news from somewhere. You will get success in business/work. Income will be good.

Tip: Wholeness includes every version of you.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Mulberry

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): Do not put on a facade because it is the real you that is attractive and draws people. If you are single, you are likely to find a suitable partner for yourself. Despite a low start in business, you will make good profits. You will also manage to get your work done through your personal contacts. People will help you.

Tip: Let someone support you, without guilt.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Midnight Teal

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): Your strong personality wins you many admirers and you are much wanted. Your chosen one will be so enamoured with you that an early proposal of marriage is indicated. You will bring about an improvement in your relationship. You will also be capable of facing tough and adverse circumstances boldly.

Tip: Truth brings clarity faster than comfort.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Brunt Sienna

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): You will be very charming and confident, and your partner will love you more for this. You will enjoy one another and indulge in lot of socializing too. You might have to face disputes and court cases. There can be differences between husband and wife. But you will get success in your business/work. Stay cool and composed.

Tip: Speak up without softening your truth.

Lucky Number: 40

Lucky Colour: Moonlight Silver