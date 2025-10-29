Today's Horoscope, October 29, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Moon sextile Mercury on your solar return chart. This is a very favorable combination. Your confidence will be sky high. And a new personality will emerge. Your name and fame will spread far and wide. People will take note of your efforts and also respect you for what you are. Your ideas will be implemented at your work-place. And your standing in professional circle will increase. You will perform exceер-tionally well in your profession/business.

You will be able to do something which others have never thought of. This will leave people in awe. Some people will be jealous of you, but it won't matter much. Your boss will be happy with your performance and will appreciate your efforts. Students will perform well in studies. Those thinking of going abroad for job/higher studies will be successful.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): If you are more open with your lover about something that is bothering you, you will get all the help you need. Your bond is going to strengthen with this person. You will be relaxed. You can also start a new business. The students will focus on their studies, while youth will try to do best in interviews. They will get success in securing a job.

Tip: Start from where you truly are.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brick Red

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): Love life is going to be successful. You both will move along, enjoying life to the fullest. The evening can be spent socializing with your friends. There will be harmony in the family. Marriage will bring happiness to life. You will also travel due to personal/business work. Enemies and opponents will try to harm you without success.

Tip: Shed what feels too tight now.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Soft Brown

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): Falling in love will give a new meaning to your life and you just feel life is beautiful. There is every chance of making a marriage proposal to this new person. Don't run blindly after money. During this time, you will do an important work. Afternoon will be favorable. You will complete all the household chores with priority, and also the pending work in office.

Tip: Guard your peace with quiet strength.

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Colour: Powder Blue

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): Positive changes will infuse new life into your love relations. Both of you will do your best and come out successful in cementing this relationship with much stronger ties. You will love to work peacefully with concentration. Don't run blindly after money. During this time, you will do some important work. Finance will be needed in business.

Tip: Be tender with your own heart.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Seafoam Green

Leo (July 23 - August 23): You can go on a trip with your lover to spend some time together. Your beloved could point out a few faults to you so you will have to do your best to pacify him/her. You will make progress in business. You will go somewhere and share your feelings with beloved and loved ones. There will be an opportunity to move forward in financial matters.

Tip: Clearing space makes room for growth.

Lucky Number: 29

Lucky Colour: Warm Amber

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): Avoid being too dominating or your affair could suffer. Helping your love partner and being more encouraging in general is going to go a long way in sustaining your love. The job offer you were waiting for is expected anytime. It will make you enthusiastic. You will experience mental peace and feel relaxed.

Tip: Ground yourself in this moment fully.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Clay Beige

Libra (September 24 - October 23): It will be a nice day. You will take pleasure in doing things. And will be busy with entertaining activities and will be happy. You would get good job opportunities, and this will match your caliber and expectations. Your business will prosper. You will get money from some unexpected source. Your mate will also share a nice bonding with you. Your elders will bless you.

Tip: Your truth matters more than approval.

Lucky Number: 24

Lucky Colour: Blush Pink

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): It is going to be a very fruitful day. You will feel energetic in the company of your mate. and will have a good time with him/her. You will have no financial worries. Your investments will yield rich dividends. You will also try and find some new meaning to life. And will get involved in charitable activities.

Tip: Pause without guilt, it’s needed now.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Plum

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): Today you will be in search of something new in your life and will finally find it also. This will bring you immense satisfaction and joy. It will give you the inspiration to do good work. And you will excel in your field. This positive change will be welcomed by one and all. Lady luck will smile on you. A beautiful person will come in your life.

Tip: Simplify before you burn out.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): It is going to be an amazing day. Love will not desert you this time. You will get involved with a person working in your office. He/she is going to be a charming person with refined tastes. Your whole approach towards life will change. You will have internal energy and you will accomplish some big tasks.

Tip: Let truth guide your communication today.

Lucky Number: 31

Lucky Colour: Slate Grey

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): There will be some favorable news regarding progress of your children in studies. They will excel in their field. This will bring additional joy for you. You will also complete your work in your office. And will not be discouraged by difficult situations. Your dignity and prestige too will increase. Financial position will remain good. You may visit a religious place too.

Tip: Begin again with gentle intention.

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Colour: Ice Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): Today you will be happy on getting a good news. You will enjoy good bonding with your mate. Thus, your personal relations will blossom. You will get mental satisfaction. Your financial position will be excellent. You will thus establish a balance between doing work with proficiency and taking strong decisions. You will come out as a winner.

Tip: Invest your energy with intention.

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Colour: Lavender