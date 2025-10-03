Today's Horoscope, October 3, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Moon is forming an angle of 150 degrees with Venus. It is going to be a very favourable year for you. And your plans will work out eventually. Your views would be valued, and your suggestions would be implemented at the workplace. Equation with your bosses will remain perfect. And new job offers too will come.

Your plans will see the light of day and get completed. You will be developing lot of contacts. Your worth will increase. And you will remain a much after sought person in professional and personal circle. You will also come in contact with the high and the mighty. They will prove to be very beneficial in time to come.

Government-related work will also get cleared. Tax disputes with authorities, too will be amiably resolved. You will also settle long-pending family dispute tactfully to the satisfaction of all. Your income will increase.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): You are going to enjoy a rapport with your mate. There could be talk about marriage and you would like to get the families involved in this as soon as possible. You will be delighted by the response you get from your seniors. Your work planning will take you towards success. Your financial position is good.

Tip: You already carry what you need.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): A chance meeting can lead to feeling of love very quickly. However, you need to remember that you need to have a lot of compassion for this to work out well. Avoid being too impulsive. Your dedication will fetch you great rewards. There will be an increase in your work potential. There are scopes for promotion in job.

Tip: Listen to your inner voice softly.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dusty Rose

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): You are likely to be a little envious of others who take grip the attention at your workplace. Maybe you need to push yourself a little to the forefront. You will spend the day merrily. You will also have a loving behavior towards your family members. They will love and support you a lot. Health is okay.

Tip: Feelings help you understand your path.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Lemon Yellow

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): Cupid may not be in the mood to favor you today so try not to look for too many favors being bestowed on you. You will not get the attention you are so desperately seeking. Your attention will be focused on family and household chores. You will also feel family is important for stability and success in your life.

Tip: Let peace be your strongest reply.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Ivory

Leo (July 23 - August 23): Unresolved decisions can make you feel a little suffocated in this relationship. You may want to get out of it if nothing works out and you continue to remain in such an unwanted situation. You may suffer some minor ailments but will recover soon. Your child will take studies seriously. You will feel satisfied from child's side.

Tip: One breath can change the day.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Honey Gold

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): You are going to have some new ideas and share them with your partner. Both of you plan on getting away for a couple of days, just relaxing and enjoying yourself. You will have gains in your business. All the problems in your profession will be sorted out. Business will also prosper and flourish again.

Tip: Let comfort lead you today.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Fern Green

Libra (September 24 - October 23): There is likely to be an explosion of emotions as you get to meet and like a new person. You are going to be warm and cordial in order to win this person over. It is a very fruitful and rewarding time. You will get good rewards for your efforts. But you will be exhausted at this time and need to take a break from work.

Tip: Stay rooted in your own truth.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Soft Peach

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): You would want to get married to the person you love. An unexpected turn of events can be good and lead to this. You are going to be very happy with life. You will make plans to renovate your house. It will prove to be rewarding for you. You will finish work related to higher education and research and also children's related work.

Tip: Bring joy back into your day.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Deep Red

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): You might think you can coup without the tensions and still make the relationship go the way you want. However, you will need the collaboration of your lover in this. You will begin to think about a task falling even before beginning it. Your time is very favorable. Financial condition is good. You will move ahead onto the path of success.

Tip: Choose what brings you calmness.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Powder Blue

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): Don't be surprised if your beloved proposes to you on the spur of the moment. This is going to be a day full of surprises, all good ones so you can just relax. You will harbor a desire to do something new and good. Peace and happiness will prevail in married life. You will get success in your task. You will have time for meditational practices.

Tip: Work with meaning, not just motion.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Charcoal Grey

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): A mutual trust is going to develop, which will be one of the best things about your friendship. This is a good time for relationships to blossom, and you will learn a lot. You will work hard with sincerity. You will get good results thus realizing your dreams. You will also receive a good news from somewhere. Time is peaceful.

Tip: Own your space without apology.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): You are heading for a good time. You will consider yourself the happiest person on earth as it showers you with affection and asks you for direction in his/her life also. Keep a check on your anger and speech. Time is favorable. You will be able to find solutions to several problems that you were facing in life.

Tip: Small steps carry big power.

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Colour: Seafoam Green