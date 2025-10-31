Today's Horoscope, October 31, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Moon is forming an angle of 150 degrees with Jupiter on your side, ensuring an exceptionally bright year ahead. It is going to be a good year ahead when things will fall in line without much effort. You will have many exciting moments and will appear far more assured and wiser. The projects that you have been thinking about getting completed will see the light of day.

You will make best use of your communication skills and will interact with a number of people. You will be able to convince them and get your work done. Your standing in social circle will increase. Your performance at your workplace will be exceptional. New contacts would be developed. And new business opportunities too will come your way. Your financial position would be good. And you will enjoy a wonderful time with your beloved. And you will also think of going abroad for a long vacation.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): You could meet a new person all of a sudden and get completely smitten with. Emotions will turn explosive. And you will be so happy. It could lead to a fulfilling relationship. You will solve many problems through dialogue. Your earnings will increase. Afternoon time will yield something good for you.

Tip: Even rest can be productive.

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Colour: Rust Orange

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): Should you tell your mate you are getting uncomfortable in this relationship, he/she may feel upset. Perhaps you need to just let things be the way they are. You will enjoy a good time with your family. You will be active religiously and spiritually. Your honour will grow, and fame will increase.

Tip: Go with your natural flow.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): You will want to come out of this relationship as soon as you can. You could find yourself trapped in an unwanted situation due to an unresolved issue with your love mate. You will earn money by working smartly and intelligently. Your business will also go a long way. Production will be very fast.

Tip: Pause first, respond later.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Peach

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): Understanding from your lover is needed while dealing with a love issue. You may first think you can do it or your own but incidents are going to prove otherwise. Through efforts and prayers, you will get a lot of work done. Grace of God is on you. The financial side will be strong. You can go on a long drive.

Tip: Feel it to move past it.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Pearl Grey

Leo (July 23 - August 23): The person you have set your sights on can throw a tantrum or two so you will most likely decide to use strategy to get him/her closer to you. This will pay off very well for you. You will be engaged in religious acts, charity, and virtue. This is also true happiness of life. You will work well in your job. Your business will flourish.

Tip: More ease, less overload.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Gold

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): There will be hardly any time to devote to personal life, causing some stress in your love relations. Try to find a balance so you and your lover are happy. You will do each task properly. The planetary conditions will remain favorable. You will get success in whatever you do at your workplace.

Tip: Reconnection renews your energy.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dusty Blue

Libra (September 24 - October 23): A chance meeting can lead to new feelings. There will be impulsiveness, and you will spend happy times together. You will want to spend a lot of time with your new friend. You will be embarked on your work with full dedication. Double profit will be received. You will enjoy your work.

Tip: Recognize your quiet victories today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blush Pink

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): Action with compassion is the key word today. Your soul mate needs your love and guidance so do that when you are presented with a problem. New contacts will be available, which will further benefit. You will get favorable results after working hard. Husband and wife will sort out a major problem.

Tip: Spend energy where it’s returned.

Lucky Number: 13

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): You could fall in love with someone who has a stronger personality than you. You may have to give in more often to that person's whims than you really want to. You will do the work of decoration and renovation in home, office, shops. You will establish your dominance over others.

Tip: Stillness reveals hidden truth.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): You are heading for a nice day. There will be much to do, and you are in the mood to get things going. Evening can be spent socializing with some new friends. It can turn out to be a wonderful time. You will also get a good business offer in partnership which will prove to be beneficial for you.

Tip: Honour your grounded decision-making.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Mocha Brown

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): A long pending decision will have to be taken today regarding the future of your relationship. You will need to take your mate into confidence and talk about it. You will get back your money struck somewhere. You will get the advice and experience of the elderly. You may contact new people. There will be very cordial and lively atmosphere at home.

Tip: Let realness lead your day.

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Colour: Cobalt Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): Total focus is required to steer your romance in the direction you want. This is most important for you, and you will leave no stone unturned to make it happen. Peace, fun, money with positive thoughts will happen all over the day. Your family will feel safe in your presence, and you will guide them.

Tip: Emotions are messengers, not anchors.

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Colour: Lilac