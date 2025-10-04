Today's Horoscope, October 4, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Moon trine Mars on your solar return chart and it will give wonderful results for the whole year ahead. You will have the zest and zeal required to complete your tasks. Your boss and officials will be happy with your work. You could be promoted in your job. You will also win over everyone's heart with your hard work and behavior. Even your colleagues will help you with your work. But you need to remain away from controversies. Your enemies and opponents might overwhelm you, and even some of your works will be criticized. But it will not affect your morale, and you will keep on doing good work with all sincerity. Your busi-ness will also flourish. Money inflow will be continuous. Your family members will share amazing bonding with you. You will get appreciation for your deeds. Those who are single will get married. Auspicious functions will keep taking place.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): Your artistic side will be in the offing in romance. There will be many reasons to be glad, and this will keep you satisfied. You may not be in the mood to take calculated risks. Youth will be able to pay attention to their career along with having a good time. It is a good day. You will take a lot of care of your parents.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Grey

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): Keep a look out for those indications that are being sent your way. You are treasured and wanted but you need to be open to be conscious of this so you can have an exhilarating time ahead. Your relationship at your in-laws' place will improve. This is the time to do hard work. You will get gains and happiness from all sides.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): You may have to deal with the mood swing of your lover which you will to a certain extent. However, once you find it getting too much, you may want to give up. This is the time to do hard work. You will get gains and happiness from all sides. Something said by people will hurt you. Just relax and take things easy.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): You have very good societal skills and a friendly viewpoint. You are able to easily attract people with your charm. Avoid letting your fears hold you back from celebrating life. You need to take break from work. And go on holiday. You will be meeting an important personality. You will improve your lifestyle.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Leo (July 23 - August 23): There are chances of getting together once again with someone you were friendly with previously, beginning a new episode in your life. You both will re-discover each other and reveal in this. You will get good news from somewhere. You can go for a tour along with family. Your monetary position will be strong.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Peach

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): Improvements in the fund flow will allow you to overindulge on your love mate. There will be celebrations and a lot of fun. There is every chance that you will buy a luxurious item for him/her. You will be enthusiastic towards something new. This is the time for fulfillment of desires. Your behavior towards your children will be friendly.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

Libra (September 24 - October 23): It is going to be a peaceful day. You would like your mate to go together with you on a visit to deal with a matter that is very pressing. Emotions are to be kept under control. Situations will be problematic. Whatever you say or do will have an adverse effect. Keep an eye on partners in business. The atmosphere at home will improve.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): Romantic life will be joyful. You and your mate can rush plans for marriage and spread this news with all your close friends. A journey is also seen. Your business will flourish. New transactions will provide strength for your business. You might also need the recommendation of someone to achieve your goals. You will join family function with full enthusiasm.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Silver

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): The time has come to move further on with the plans that you have been making for the future. With the help of your mate this will be easier, and the ending will be good. Students will face examination with full confidence. You will also work with full dedication. You will also get success in interview for a prestigious job.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): A trivial change in your relationship can be the grounds for a twist in your emotions. You will become more sensible and deal with all issues in a very even headed manner. You might be cheated. You will become careful. You need to avoid being emotional from making wrong decisions. Keep a check on your boundaries regarding personal relations.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Golden

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): Your style will win you many admirers. Swift to make the most of the given state of affairs, you will be on the top of the globe as far as romantic life is concerned. Your carefree attitude can bring losses. Do all your work with patience. You will go on an outing on trip along with your family. The help of experienced person will prove beneficial.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): A long-distance travel can be prepared, and you are likely to fall in love with some from far away. You care no alternative but to carry on this connection long distance for the time being. You might have to take loans because of excessive expenditure. Some sudden problems can aggrieve you. Your opponents will keep an eye on you.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown