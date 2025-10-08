Today's Horoscope, October 8, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Moon opposite Mercury on your solar return chart which will prove to be a favourable combination for the whole year. The year will bring many achievements. There will be good progress made in your job. The doors of prosperity are opening for you. There will be a continuous flow of money. Money will be received from many sources.

You can also acquire movable and immovable property. You can buy land, flat, vehicle or jewelry. Everything that was struck up till now will gather momentum. You can undertake a major expansion of your business in collaboration or partnership. But you need to take care of your health. Students will excel in their studies and get admission in institutes/courses of their choice.

New job opportunities too will keep coming. You can get involved in new romantic ties leading to marriage. There will be peace and joy in family relations. You will share special bonding with your partner.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): You will simply step into a role of providing luxury to your mate in every way you can. This person is going to respond, and you will be happier together. Students will focus on their studies. You will take an interest in religion, spirituality and will also be eager to help others. You will earn respect from one and all. It is time to show dedication in your job.

Tip: Honesty is your real power today.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Bright Red

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): Both of you will enjoy socializing a lot to the fullest. You are charming and confident in your method. This makes your love relationship so much calmer and better off. You will receive benefits in terms of lottery, inheritance etc. You will pay attention to your investment funds. You will start some new plans or receive profits.

Tip: Don’t wait—trust your inner voice.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): You could get bogged down with too ample work leaving no time for your mate. You might have to deal with an exasperated lover, but you will manage to take matters in control. Changes according to your expectations will start occurring in your life. Your attention will be towards spiritual world. You would crave for attention and love from loved ones.

Tip: Not every voice needs a reply.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Pale Yellow

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): It is important for you to converse your feelings so do not put them on hold now. You will manage to speak out while your pal is in the mood to listen. You need to change your attitude. Due to your strict attitude, people may turn against you. It is time to show your real character. You will pay attention to your investment funds.

Tip: Follow your natural energy rhythm.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Pearl White

Leo (July 23 - August 23): Your thick mass of unhappiness will be lifted by an unidentified, attractive person who comes along and swings you off your feet. Love is going to take centre point. You will start some new plans to receive profits. The day is going to be peaceful. You will understand the value of time. You will also continue facing the reality of the world.

Tip: Power doesn’t need to be loud.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Deep Gold

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): You might think it is time to give up mad enthusiasm and settle down. You could be on the lookout for a love mate who can help you lead a steady and firm life. Your self-respect and dignity will increase. Your colleagues will perform every task in office after consulting you. There will be stability in your career.

Tip: True comfort brings inner balance too.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Soft Beige

Libra (September 24 - October 23): Your love relationship will take a chance for the better and you can think of tying the bond. You will soon prepare to break this news to your family and contacts. Your efforts to acquire money will be successful. It is a success achieving day. Your government related tasks will gather momentum. All pensioners will also get their dues.

Tip: Growth means change, not disloyalty.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Rose Pink

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): New career opportunities come along but they could get in the way of an even sailing love life. You are likely to have to settle one over the other fairly quick. You will be victorious in court cases. Your self-confidence will be high. You may receive the rewards in the form of monetary benefits for you. You will also get gains in your business.

Tip: Slow steps still move forward.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Wine Red

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): If you are single, you may plan to date a couple of people you have met recently. You will be very attractive so avoid putting on a portico as there is really no necessity. Your image will be good. You will also be successful in your competitive exams. You will solve your finance related matters with help from a friend.

Tip: Trust the flow, not the force.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): Your sunny disposition wins you many friends and lovers. Your love partner will be so much in love with you that a quickly planned marriage is very much on the cards. It is a mentally peaceful day. Your health will be at its peak. You will keep your relatives happy. You will also participate in fun activities.

Tip: Forgive, but protect your peace.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Charcoal

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): Follow your dreams but within practical bounds. Don't keep your ideas too high or your love interest can get put off, instead make efforts to live up to them. You will have victory in legal matters. Your image will be good. You will get success in competitive exams. You will also be able to solve your finance related problems.

Tip: Stay true, even if unseen.

Lucky Number: 0

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): Sometimes misperception prevails and this could have an undesirable impact on your love life. You like to intellectualize things even though you are a very action-oriented person. You will alone bear the brunt of your office, problems and household problems. There will be arguments in your house.

Tip: Simplicity clears your inner sky.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Soft Lavender