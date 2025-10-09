Today's Horoscope, October 9, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Moon opposite Mars on your solar return chart ensures a mixed year for you. You will be facing stiff competition at your workplace. Some people might be jealous of you and try to defame you. But your bosses and colleagues will keep on supporting you. Ultimately, you will come out as the winner with your never-say-die attitude. Business-related trips might get postponed. Your financial position will remain steady.

A long-distance relationship with a person much younger in age will go a long way. You will get drawn to a spiritual guru and will take to prayer, meditation and charity in a big way. Your brother/sister will keep on supporting you. And friends will give timely support. Your partner will prove to be the highest source of strength. You will be undertaking a lot of business-related trips, which will prove to be beneficial later on.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): Having made amends for the past follies, you are on the road to success with your companion. A peaceful co-existence will begin flourishing and you can look forward to planning for the future together. People will acknowledge your contribution. You will also buy clothes and jewellery for yourself. Your personality will also bloom.

Tip: Boundaries protect your growing self.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Scarlet

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): Partying and meeting friends are on the cards. You would like to introduce your new love to everyone. A happy mood is going to persist, and you both will enjoy yourselves to the utmost. You will take special responsibility for your family, so it is important to keep your cool. You need to be careful in matters related to money.

Tip: Gratitude and desire can coexist.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): Some new work can take up a lot of your time and you have to juggle yourself between that and the demands of your love mate. However, you will manage nicely on the whole. You will take part in a marriage function. It is a very fruitful day. You can also plan to buy a new flat, land or a vehicle. Money will not be a problem.

Tip: Exit paths lead to entry doors.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Lemon Yellow

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): Love relations could start deepening and you will need to become more responsible too. The time is ripe to start discussing plans for important goals and marriage is going to head the list. You will take part in many activities and exchange thoughts with people. You will also make new plans. You will also take an interest in new technology and the matters connected to science.

Tip: Your peace includes your presence.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Silver

Leo (July 23 - August 23): Separation for a little while is indicated. It could be a chance to introspect and see where your relationship is heading. You would get answers to some questions that have been bothering you. Your personality will improve. You will be successful in defeating your opponents and will make an important decision.

Tip: Peace is your greatest courage today.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Gold

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): Reworking on some plans might be needed for overall betterment to take place. You may need to become much more assertive in order to get taken more seriously in your love relationship. There will be obstacles in marriage and engagements or between, more seriously, husband and wife. So just keep a close watch.

Tip: Wholeness matters more than approval.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Soft Beige

Libra (September 24 - October 23): A doubt in your mind can be laid to rest with a heart-to-heart chat with your lover. Don't hold back in expressing your fears. It would be better to clear the air and then get an to new beginnings. You will keep a control over yourself. You will not make a show of being sociable, although you have the quality of influencing people.

Tip: Time spent well builds true balance.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): A good day awaits you. You may like to undertake a journey with your mate just for the thrill of it. Most of the time will be spent in a relaxed and carefree manner. If you are an administrator all your subordinates will listen to you. You will also get respect and reverence in society. You will also speak less and listen more and meditate.

Tip: Lightness shows you the right path.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): Your rough behaviour will not go in your favour. Help from a colleague will be very welcome and you could end up developing an attraction that will slowly start setting stronger. It will be a good day from all angles. Your strong personality will be impressive. If you are a mother, you will be aware of your children's rights.

Tip: Return strengthens what’s important.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): It is time to get less docile and not neglect yourself the way you are doing. The demands of your beloved seem to overshadow everything else, leaving you feeling quite inadequate and fearful. You will be tolerant and aware of what is important in your life. You will be egoistic, and this will spoil your work. The situations will be favourable for you.

Tip: Taking space is self-respect.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): An element of suspense always awaits you. You have gotten attracted to someone with a flair for drama, so get ready to expect the unexpected. This also ends up keeping you on your toes. You need to be careful of seasonal illnesses. You will get emotional support from family. Your time will be spent on reading knowledge-enhancing literature.

Tip: Space reveals hidden truths today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Aqua

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): Indulging in a couple of common interests will bring you closer to your mate. You may also take her/his help for a project that seems to be taking up a lot of your time. You will get out of trouble. You will also have more expenditure than earnings. Before money comes in it will already be ready to go out. You need to keep quiet and focus on work.

Tip: What stays is what’s meant.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Seafoam Green