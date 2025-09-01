Today's Horoscope, September 1, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Moon sextile Mars on your solar return chart and it is going to give amazing results. You will have newfound confidence in your abilities and talent. Your communication skills will be second to none. Even people will take notice of you, and you will remain in the spotlight. You will also manage to get your work done. You will complete your unfinished business and race ahead in life. New job/business offers will keep coming.

Your bosses and subordinates will sup-port you. Your financial position is going to be strong and stable. You could develop romantic inclinations and fall in love with a person all of a sudden. Luck will not desert you. Marriage is indicated with the consent of family members.

Students will perform well in exams / interviews. They will get good results for their efforts. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. And you will go on exciting fun-filled trip with family members.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): Your love life is going to be excellent. You and your soul mate can expect the best life has to offer. Good communication, a strong spiritual bond and support from your family will be there. It is a good day. You will have gains from all directions. You will be successful in whatever you do. You will win applause from all.

Tip: Start fresh, don’t look back.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Sunrise Orange

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): You need to change your strategy to deal with emotional issues. You want love but you want your freedom too. This can be a bit irksome for your beloved who wants to be fully involved. You will remain popular at your workplace. And will have the power to make people see your point of view and also get your work done.

Tip: Truth feels better when gentle.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): You don't want to get too close but beware as this can spell doom for this relationship. An emotional issue has been lying dormant for a while could surface and cause some friction. The time is fully favorable. Whatever work you want to do, will be done now. For those in politics, it is right time to establish your influence.

Tip: Emotions pass; wisdom stays longer.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): A good day for romance. You and your lover will share beautiful vibes. You want to strengthen your relationship and the good bond you share is going to help. A surprise gift awaits you. You will get blessings from elders. You will also get the help of friends and colleagues. You will also buy something of importance for the house.

Tip: Choose easy over extra today.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Soft White

Leo (July 23 - August 23): Try and reinvest in yourself for better results as you may not be coming across as you really are. Rushing headlong in this romance will not help. A friend will meet you to cheer you up. An incidence might occur that might put you off Some misunderstanding might occur between friends and relatives. Have faith in your abilities.

Tip: Details today become rewards tomorrow.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): Your search for love is not yielding any results and you are probably wondering what the reason is that circumstances beyond your control are keeping love at bay. Some opportunity will come so don't get too disheartened. Travelling will be comfortable. You will also get good news from somewhere.

Tip: Walk your way, not their speed.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Libra (September 24 - October 23): Money-wise, a good day. You might consider spending money on purchasing a house with your mate. Life will be good. You both have a strong bond and enjoy spending time with one another. There are chances of some important work getting done. It will take a lot of hard work and effort to get your work done.

Tip: Hear feelings that are not said.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Soft Pink

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): The opposite sex will find you very appealing. You are going to meet someone who is going to sweep you off her feet. You work hard to please others, a quality that attracts people. The orbit of the Moon will bring mental peace. New concepts in work will be successful. Your superiors will be happy with you. You will make good profits in business.

Tip: Let light enter the silent corners.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Crimson Red

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): If you are not ready to commit yourself, do not start a relationship. It could be disastrous. If you are already in a relationship, you will have to work hard to make sure it runs well. You should take care of your health. You will also adopt new techniques in business that will increase your profits.

Tip: Discipline is your doorway to peace.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): A rival can cause some friction in your romance. You may have to use different strategies to keep him/her away. You will be successful and keep your beloved to yourself. You will remain busy with religious activities. You will also play an important role in some special functions. It is time for self-analysis and introspection.

Tip: Happiness hides in your daily rhythm.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Soft Grey

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): You are usually fired up in your actions including romance, and this is what is happening now. A whirlwind courtship is very likely going to end in a quick wedding. Your own people will help you a lot. You will also enjoy your work. You will be financially well and buy valuable items for household needs.

Tip: Breathe deep before any strong step.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Ocean Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): The day will move smoothly. The good vibes you share with you make life so much easier to bear. You might decide on proposing marriage amidst a lot of hope and love. Take special care of your health and do not interfere in other's affairs. Otherwise, you will have to pay a heavy price for it. Keep it to yourself.

Tip: Embrace shifts with silent strength.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Pearl White