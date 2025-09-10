Today's Horoscope, September 10, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Moon trine Venus on your solar return chart and it is going to give wonderful results. You will be having good gains in your business/profession. You will also get good monetary benefits. You will resolve every-thing at the workplace with your wisdom.

You will also be praised at work. Your bosses will keep supporting you. The disputes that you are having with your colleagues will get resolved. You will also participate in some function or ceremony. You will also enter into new romantic relations leading to marriage.

You will spend lot of time with the family and also enjoy wonderful bonding. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. You will get work orders from abroad. You will take your job or business seriously and will also get good results. Your friends and well-wishers will give you all possible help. Business-related trips will keep you busy. You will also enjoy wonderful health.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): Love life could take a backseat due to work pressure. Emotionally, you will go through many highs and lows, but good thing is that you will not get irritated by these swings and will do your best to settle down. You will be developing spiritual inclination. And it will prove deeper. You will go to a spiritual guru to get answers.

Tip: Be there with your heart.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): After a small phase of difficulties, you will be a bit relaxed. Memories of the past will stop harassing you and you will continue a relaxed relationship with someone you adore a lot. There will be peace and harmony at home. Your sincerity at your workplace will also get recognition. And you will win praise of your bosses.

Tip: Let your mind breathe today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): You are likely to help your mate come out of some personal crisis like situation that indirectly concerns you as well. Love life is going to be quiet happening and you will be delighted. You will be involved in some heated debate with your colleagues. Finally, both sides will adopt give and take approach and problem will get resolved.

Tip: Stay loyal to small steps.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Silver

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): Someone who is charming is likely to enter your life. There are going to be lot of promises in this relationship and you will pursue him/her with lot of love and care. Your name and fame will rise at your workplace. There will be no problems on the financial front. And your relations with mate will continue to remain normal and keep growing.

Tip: See beauty in small tasks.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Leo (July 23 - August 23): You could find yourself having to deal with an extremely emotional matter. It could be that romance is very far from you as you are going to be too preoccupied otherwise with your work. Your colleagues will try to take advantage of your gentle nature. Yet you will find yourself not giving up and will keep fighting.

Tip: Let your silence show strength.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Gold

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): A short distance journey is on the cards, and you may find your love on the way. You could be inspired to make the best of this new advance and put in sincere efforts. You could be facing some financial hardships and could also find yourself in some debt or loan. Some of your creditors would harass you too.

Tip: Work smart, then let go.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Libra (September 24 - October 23): Joyful feelings may remain for some time. You may, however, inadvertently offend your love mate much to his/her disappointment and may be required to spend a lot of time in patching work. You will do better financially now. And you may find some new job too. There will be a change in your outlook towards other people.

Tip: Pause before every important move.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): You could find right love, and this would make you feel satisfied. You could want it to last longer than never before. This could be your prime goal, and you are well placed to make it happen. You will remain positive and in high spirits. Your relationship will be very important for you in every manner. This makes your life meaningful.

Tip: Be the peace in every room.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): This is the time when you can assess what you do exactly want from people. You are fascinated with a past colleague and intimacy is very much on the cards for you. Your positive thoughts will bring you very good results in your profession. You will receive double profit in your business. Income will be good.

Tip: Notice what lifts your heart.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): You would have to set your priorities right in order to reap benefits both professionally as well as personally. Your lover may not be as patient as you might expect so you will have to do this little expeditiously. You will perform exceptionally well at your workplace. This will increase your name and fame.

Tip: Complete one thing with full presence.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Brown

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): You can be remarkably charming when you want to. Now is the right time when you can put it to better use to attract and influence someone close to you whom you are very interested in. You will feel mentally and physically strong. You will gain in your business. And will avoid arguments with colleagues.

Tip: Your path is beautifully your own.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Aqua Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): You are likely to have a happy day. There will be lot of enjoyment and thrills all around and you can pop the question of marriage. A celebration is likely to take place in the evening. You will feel peaceful and relaxed. Your little efforts at work will also bring good success. It is your hard work that you did in the past which gives you advantage now.

Tip: End with quiet heart and peace.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Lavender