Today's Horoscope, September 11, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Moon semi-sextile Saturn on your solar return chart and it will give very good results. Your family will respect you very much. Your siblings will support you fully. They will obey your orders. You will get success in business/profession. You will be successful in matters of love and romance. New job offers will keep coming.

Your financial part is going to be strong. You will also develop contact with people living far from you. You will make effort to make money. You will also extend a hand of friendship towards a friend in need. You will bring new practices into your business.

There are possibilities of buying a new house or property. You will remain in the pink of health and there is nothing to worry about. Elders will keep blessing you. You will also develop good relations with your siblings. Auspicious functions will keep taking place.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): A lot is happening in your life. If you are waiting for love, you will not be disappointed. You are going to be quite happy with the way things begin to develop. Your confidence will peak high, and you ou will impress everyone who comes in contact with you. You will meet an influential person too.

Tip: Accept signs with gratitude

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: White

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): You will have a decent relationship with your soul mate. Both of you will be very caring and attentive to each other. You are all set to put all your efforts into this romance. You will like to enter a joint venture/partnership. And you will seek counsel from your family members and friends too. It will work in your favour.

Tip: Welcome changes with gentle mind

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): You might end up arguing with your mate as a result of getting heavily hurt over an emotional matter. However rest assured you will get enough attention that you wanted. You would like to communicate your feelings to others. People will listen to you with rapt attention. New job offer will come.

Tip: Flow with life’s natural rhythm

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): Annoyed by an existing situation, you could find it difficult to keep this relationship alive. It is, however of vital importance that you have a heart-to-heart chat with your mate. Destiny will provide you with an opportunity to rise further in your profession. It is going to be a big moment in your life. You will make progress.

Tip: Trust little things for strength

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Silver

Leo (July 23 - August 23): Intimacy can come in the latter half of the day although you both have been parted for a while, you may have to wait a little longer than you expect to be together again. You have got new ideas to make your domestic life good. You have also grown substantially in your professional life and reached dizzy heights.

Tip: Mistakes can reveal hidden blessings

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Gold

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): The plans you made today may not come to light as most of them are just too far-fetched. Some expenditure may be incurred on travel with your mate. You will receive good income from your business/profession. Your lifestyle will get better, and you will become more fashionable and stylish.

Tip: Flexibility brings peace in storms

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Green

Libra (September 24 - October 23): At times you could feel quite alone. You could miss the sharing of feeling and emotions with your partner. You feel love is pampering you without a fleeting sight. There will be good news at workplace that will cheer you up. You could be given an important position or additional responsibility. Income sources will be good.

Tip: Clarity arrives after patient waiting

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Blue

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): Shared hopes and dreams could become a reality soon and would make you happy. This is a good time to go ahead and settle in life with your mate. You will feel relieved a lot as a problem that was giving you trouble at workplace for some time will get resolved automatically. You will also give time for social/charitable activities.

Tip: Honesty heals deeper than silence

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Black

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): You can lean on someone in your life for all your self-doubts and this person will never let you down. You can plan to discuss something vital with him/her. There would be ample opportunities at workplace. You will be full of enthusiasm and lot of energy. Money and wealth will keep coming.

Tip: Joy opens doors to wisdom

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): Togetherness with your partner would lead to an intense affair. Your greater involvement would keep you so engrossed that your attention towards external world would be reduced to a naught. Your plan will get completed. And your life will appear to be back on track. You will be very happy.

Tip: Look deeper than first impression

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Grey

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): Hasty decisions in romantic life may prove to be self-destroying. While your love mate may take it for granted at times. You should try to keep different communication channels open. You will enjoy good health. And you will enjoy your work. And will avoid being straight forward. Financially you will have no major worries.

Tip: Awareness turns mistakes into wisdom

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): Family front may dominate the arena, and you may not be enjoying the romantic moments which you should otherwise be doing. Be realistic while promising anything to your mate. Your finances will see a rise again. You could plan to do something extraordinary. And peers and superiors will back you fully.

Tip: Laughter heals more than words

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Colour: Violet