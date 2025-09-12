Today's Horoscope, September 12, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Moon Square Venus on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results for the whole year. This year you will appear wiser and down to earth. And show maturity. You will impress people by your conduct and win new admirers. You will be popular, easily access able, very cooperative and will be appreciated by friends and colleagues. Your financial condition will remain normal. Those who are unmarried will get suitable proposals.

Some long-delayed projects with banking/financial institutions will also get resolved. You will also receive loan or any other help that you wanted. You could develop spiritual inclinations and will become religious. And you will visit religious places with your family. You will help needy people and charity too. Your health will remain perfect. And your mate will keep supporting you too.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): It is a challenging time, but you will get all the support you need from your partner. You could face some opposition from your family as to your choice of partner which will rather be upsetting for you. You will get busy reading and writing. It is a knowledge enhancing day. The mutual understanding between spouse/partners will be good.

Tip: Joy often hides in chaos

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Red

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): You will be very much in love with your beloved and ready to make the commitment of matrimony. In this regard, you will get wholehearted support from your family and friends. You will enjoy good health. There will be difficulties related to business, but with time matter will be resolved. Your expenses will rise. You need to control your budget.

Tip: Past smiles brighten today’s path

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Pink

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): This is a good time to go on with the adventure with your mate which you have been planning for a while. You could think of getting married and you will have your family's support in this regard. The time is normal you will be progressive in your outlook. But you will be getting better results in your work according to your personal efforts, nothing more.

Tip: Protect what matters with care

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): Work is going to take on more importance than romance, not by choice but necessity. Your lover will not be very happy about this, and you will try to do your best to balance both. You will work with lot of dedication and sincerity. Your work will be praised. You will also meet new people. You will feel mentally alert and full of power.

Tip: Stay calm amid loud energies

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Silver

Leo (July 23 - August 23): If you are unattached, you would like to play the field. You will hardly be in the mood to settle down yet. However, you will be very emotional so there could be some conflict with in you. You will climb new height of success in your work. You will be a lot more satisfied with your efforts. A job promotion looks sure round the corner.

Tip: Prepare early to avoid delays

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Orange

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): There is very chance that you will experience a gamut of experiences today, some funny, some irritating. You would be amused by the antics of your beloved and have a lively day on the whole. You will be able to get away with problems. Opportunities for employment will increase. Being involved in social activities you will be aware of new ideas and plans.

Tip: Build slowly for lasting strength

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Green

Libra (September 24 - October 23): It would be best not to go overboard at this time, whether it is being lavish with your mate or with friends. Spend more time with each other, it will help the bond get stronger. There will be a feeling of fulfillment in your life. You will be satisfied and happy with your efforts. You will be pleased to see your desired work being getting done.

Tip: Release what no longer belongs

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Blue

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): Romance could turn out to be quite rocky. Be prepared to deal with an argumentative beloved who could make life quite difficult. You may go through a tough time in achieving your goal. You will get prestige and respect. You will take a decision with the consent of other people, and you will be very happy. You will be filled with joy and happiness.

Tip: Stay alert to protect energy

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Black

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): Romantic relations will be smooth, and good harmony is going to prevail. You would like to take your lover for an outing to spend more time together. Progress at the workplace is indicated. You will bring about a change in your surroundings. You can obtain desired results with your patience, humility and shrewdness.

Tip: Pauses guide you toward clarity

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): You might lead a quite lonely life if you are single. For those unattached, sharing activities and thoughts is going to be very important because this is a time when love goes deeper and deeper. You will get some construction done in your house. You will do your best to give a good impression. With your wisdom you will present hope to someone.

Tip: Smile even at little chaos

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): Your romantic relationship is going to pick up momentum. There will be happiness and vibrancy. Both of you will get closer to each other and could consider making plans for marriage. You will have good monetary gains. It is a very balanced day. There will be profits in property related matters. Students can clear up some competitive exams too.

Tip: Past lessons guide future steps

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): This is a calm phase you reach after dealing with the difficulties in your relationship. There will be stability and a desire to keep it this way. A short distance journey is indicated. You will perform well. And you will be enthusiastic and energetic. You will also be a winner in some competition. You will also develop some contact with people.

Tip: Balance sweetness with mindful limits

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White