Today's Horoscope, September 15, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Moon square Saturn on your solar return chart and it is going to give mixed results. You will face tough competition in your business. Your rivals will try to put you down but need to show nerve and steel. And refuse to concede defeat. Ultimately, you will emerge winner. Your expenses will remain on the higher side. But inflow of money will be continuous.

You also may have to take loans from somewhere. Your bosses will have lot of expectations from you and despite all hard-ships you will complete your tasks. Business-related trips will keep you busy. You will also fall in love with a person working in your office. It will be a very warm and fulfilling relationship. Husband and wife will have good understanding. Siblings will enjoy good bond-ing and there is going to be joy and cheerful in family relations. Take adequate care of your health. Those who are single are likely to get married. Family will keep supporting.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): You will be receiving positive feedback from your workplace. Your work will be appreciated. Your career graph will seem to be going in the right direction. You will also receive name and fame in society. Financially you will be in a comfortable situation. You will get loan from bank for a pat project.

Tip: Balance effort for better results

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Red

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): You will tend to lose your focus..And it will be provoked by small issues. Your relations with colleagues will remain hostile. And will not agree on certain issues. You will feel unnecessary blame is being put on you. Your mate will also discuss some major issues affecting your domestic life. There can be some differences. Financially you will remain stable.

Tip: Steady teamwork creates lasting success

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): You will climb the ladder of success in your professional front. You will be able to negotiate a lucrative deal for your organization. This will enhance your reputation. You will be getting money from unexpected sources. Your disputes in family would be sorted out amicably. You would like to go on a fun-filled trip with family.

Tip: Hidden things hold quiet blessings

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): You will be working very hard to get your task completed. This will keep you busy. But you will complete them in time. These who are in politics will be able to win elections. There will be peace and harmony in domestic ties. Mate will continue to provide able support. Financially you will remain well-off.

Tip: Protect calm against sudden chaos

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Silver

Leo (July 23 - August 23): This is going to be pleasant day. You will be imaginative and creative. And might take to some new interest like writing, dancing or poetry. This refreshing change in your personality will be ery well received. And come as a pleasant surprise to your amily and friends. At your workplace your colleagues will be maving a very cooperative attitude towards you. You will get uccess in your endeavors.

Tip: Stay calm when chaos passes

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Gold

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): You will develop love and bonding for your child. And will enjoy your responsibilities as a father/mother towards them. Your mate will fully support you. You vill be planning for their bright future ahead and Doking to make them financially secure. You will enjoy our office work. And will be able to maintain a palance between office and household affairs.

Tip: Details protect you from trouble

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Libra (September 24 - October 23): You tend to be very shy in your love life. And not getting completely involved with your lover. That is what is causing trouble for you, and your lover is feeling Heprived. You will meet an important person today. He/she will guide you properly on some problem that ou are facing. New job offers too will come.

Tip: Carry joy wherever you go

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): Your lover may feel left out as you continue to engage in your official priorities. Someone new on your personal front may develop intimacy vith you and you may feel good for the time being. Children will spend their time leaving something now. It will help them in their academics. Your money inflow will be good.

Tip: Subtle signs reveal hidden truths

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): It has been a long time since you and your partner have seen eye to eye. A break in relationship seems inevitable unless you can put in genuine efforts for improving understanding with wour mate. You will learn something new. And will excel at your workplace. Money and wealth will zeep coming. Your influence on business will grow.

Tip: Pauses can open hidden doors

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): If is going to be a happy day for you as a couple. Love and romance would keep you busy, and you may feel immersed in the sea of joy and mappiness. Your efforts will be duly rewarded. Money will keep coming. You will throw yourself ully and will not rest till you get the desired results.

Tip: Consistency shapes long-term success

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Grey

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): Financial gains may keep your spirits high as never before and you may spend lavishly with your mate. You may even decide to marry this person and go with your plan. Some important work will get done. You will enjoy a favorable phase in your life. And your superiors will be happy with your efforts.

Tip: Imagination makes simple things shine

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): Advances of others at this point of time may yield fruits as you are becoming too vulnerable as you find them interesting. Looming on the norizon is an unsuccessful and troublesome love affair and loss in reputation. Hence you need to take steps with caution. Financial position will remain normal though.

Tip: Awareness helps prevent deeper cracks

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver